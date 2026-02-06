Actress Iyabo Ojo has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele with a pointed message

Iyabo's comment followed a public dispute that started when Afolayan criticised the use of dance skits to promote films, a style strongly associated with Akindele

Other industry figures, including Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, and Regina Chukwu, have also shared their views on the matter before Iyabo joined the conversation

Prominent Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has joined the ongoing debate between Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele over movie promotion styles, making her stance known through a subtle but pointed social media post.

The matter, which has stirred reactions across the industry, centres on whether dancing skits and viral challenges should be considered a necessary tool for selling films in Nigeria.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Funke Akindele, Kunle Afolayan movie promotion debate. Photo credit: iyaboojofespris/funkejenifaakindele/kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The dispute began when Kunle Afolayan, at the premiere of his latest project, explained that cinema earnings of billions meant little to him if they did not translate into significant personal returns.

His comments came shortly after Funke Akindele’s film crossed ₦2.4 billion at the Nigerian box office, while Toyin Abraham’s production also surpassed ₦1 billion.

Although Afolayan did not mention names, the timing of his remarks drew attention, leading Akindele to respond by urging colleagues to avoid jealousy and reminding them that the industry has space for everyone.

The conversation intensified when Afolayan criticised the growing trend of filmmakers using dance skits and social media challenges to promote their movies, a style strongly associated with Akindele.

In response, she shared a video of herself dancing to promote her film, which further sparked public reactions.

Hours later, Afolayan clarified that he had nothing against her, noting that she had called him angrily over the matter.

Iyabo Ojo joins the Funke Akindele and Kunle Afolayan promotion debate with a subtle social media post. Photo credit: iyaboojofespris/funkejenifaakindele/kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Other Nollywood stars react to the 'dancing to sell movies' saga

Regina Chukwu reposted a message stating that success comes in turns and that filmmakers should focus on their craft.

Media mogul Mo Abudu praised the creativity of Akindele and Abraham but explained that dancing was not her own speciality, while Omotola Jalade Ekeinde backed Afolayan’s view, saying she only dances when she feels like it, not as a promotional obligation.

Iyabo Ojo weighs in on dancing to sell movies

Finally, Iyabo Ojo added her voice with a subtle jab on her Instagram page on Friday, 6 February 2026, posting that jealousy is the last stage before becoming a witch.

She emphasised that no rules exist in the industry, encouraging colleagues to do what works best for them.

The Queen Mother urged her colleagues to allow others to win their way and focus on achieving success through their own chosen methods without criticism.

"Jealousy is the last class to attend before becoming a witch"

"Who made the rules? Nobody you gotta answer to. 2026 ain’t for talkers — it’s for doers. Do what works for YOU. Let others win their way. You win yours. Period. 💯"

Check out Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@amb.eksontemidayo said:

"Fakati !!!! .... QM , the unapologetic has spoken 👏 🙌 🙏 #datiemo"

@dorisbrasana commented:

"Our Queen Mother has cooked 👌🔥"

@thetimo reacted:

"Do not condescend or trivialise other people's efforts in an attempt to present yours as superior. That's camouflaged inferiority complex."

@jummy75795 wrote:

"Queen mother don scatter table wey we Dey try settle.. The return of Arinzo coming out soon ❤️❤️❤️"

@lingeriebytemmy said:

"Emphasis on DO WHAT WORKS FOR YOU🤏🏻"

@bisola_treasure commented:

"Yessssssssss my aunt❤️❤️❤️❤️ exactly may d lord have mercy 👏"

Lizzy Anjorin criticises Iyabo Ojo over funeral appearance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of attending the burial of late actress Allwell Ademola solely to mock her, even in death.

Allwell Ademola, a respected actress, director, and producer, died on 27 December 2025 and was buried on 9 January 2026 at Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

Anjorin criticised Iyabo for wearing full makeup at the funeral service, deeming it inappropriate and attention-seeking. She described Iyabo's emotional displays as insincere and performative during the service of songs.

Source: Legit.ng