A Nigerian man stirred online reactions after weighing in on the rumoured marriage issues between Teddy A and BamBam.

His comments, which touched on BamBam’s acting roles, added fuel to ongoing social media speculation

The couple’s recent online activity has kept fans talking, though neither has responded to the rumours

A Nigerian man has added his voice to the growing rumours surrounding the marriage of former Big Brother Naija stars, Teddy A and BamBam, as conversations about the celebrity couple continue to trend online.

The man, identified as @the_oabuagada on X (formerly Twitter), shared his opinion amid reports suggesting that Teddy A and BamBam may be facing marital challenges.

His comment quickly gained attention and sparked further debate among social media users.

In his post, @the_oabuagada criticised BamBam’s acting career, particularly her romantic roles in movies that involve scenes with other men.

According to him, such roles are not something a married man should be expected to tolerate.

He wrote, “No man takes that rubbish or would tolerate seeing his wife being kissed and romanced, all in the name of movies. I stopped watching any movie she’s in because of this, out of respect for Teddy A.”

His remarks come at a time when Teddy A and BamBam have raised eyebrows online after reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Fans also noticed that Teddy A allegedly deleted photos of his wife from his social media page, further fuelling speculation about possible issues in their marriage.

Despite the growing rumours and reactions from the public, Teddy A and BamBam have yet to address the claims or make any official statement regarding their relationship.

Bambam and Teddy A trend

elendujoy said:

"Now they're blaming d woman, nawa o😢."

teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Lmao Kai what will Bam Bam do oo. She just lost a d!e hard fan. God please let him have a change of heart. 🙏🥹."

big_perry_2 said:

"Me I don’t see anything wrong in what she’s doing if the husband was or in support of it why are y’all complaining and she’s a well trained girl oo."

blessingokeke__ said:

"E say na Wakanda forever😂… Mtcheeew."

veeyoni_detox said:

"It takes a strong man to still be in love with his wife being an actress no easy at all. Na understanding but teddy a dey act romantic roles now! Why is hers diff.?"

emporium_zee said:

"Yet Mr Daniel Effiong is still acting those kind of movies, earning his money and going home to his beautiful wife! Talk about double standards!! 😩"

ezicj said:

"Do Teddy & Bambam know that they are no longer a couple and somebody is fighting their battles for them? 😂😂😂"

damola__xoxo said:

"Everyone seems to have an opinion about other people’s business, who asked you to watch her movies before 😏."

