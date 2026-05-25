NDC selects Kassim Batayya as candidate for Kano South, ending Kabiru Gaya's comeback hopes

Gaya's journey included aligning with NDC after leaving APC, yet he missed a crucial selection meeting

NDC conducts internal primaries to streamline candidate selection for the upcoming 2027 general elections

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has selected a fresh candidate for the Kano South senatorial district ahead of the 2027 general elections, effectively ending the ambition of former Senator Kabiru Gaya's ambitionmoved to return to the Red Chamber.

Gaya, a former two-term senator, had recently aligned with the opposition NDC after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling plans for a political comeback.

NDC Declares Winner of 2027 Senatorial Primary as Ex-Kano APC Senator Loses

Source: Twitter

Gaya’s defection and failed comeback bid

The former lawmaker resigned from the APC on 5 April before moving to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and later joined the NDC alongside former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Following the realignment, he had expressed interest in contesting the Kano South senatorial ticket under the opposition platform.

However, his return bid was stalled when the party opted for a different consensus arrangement.

Batayya emerges as NDC consensus candidate

During a meeting held at Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence in Kano, the party settled on Kassim Batayya as its consensus candidate for the senatorial race.

The announcement was made by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, who confirmed the decision in a post on social media.

He also shared a video clip showing Gaya endorsing the decision, although the former senator noted he was not present when the final selection was made.

“He was not in the meeting when the decision was taken,” Hassan said in the post accompanying the announcement.

Internal primaries ongoing in Kano NDC

The NDC in Kano is currently conducting its primary congresses for senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party officials say the process is part of efforts to streamline candidate selection and reduce internal divisions.

Gaya’s political journey and past defeats

Kabiru Gaya previously served as Governor of Kano State during the short-lived Third Republic between 1992 and 1993.

He later represented Kano South in the Senate but lost his seat in the 2023 elections to Kawu Sumaila of the then New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Interestingly, Sumaila has since defected to the APC and is also positioning for the 2027 elections, adding further complexity to Kano’s shifting political landscape.

NDC screens Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been screened by his new party, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to fly the party's ticket in the 2027 general elections.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, was screened by the NDC's 17-member screening committee, which was headed by Sam Egwu, the former governor of Ebonyi state.

Source: Legit.ng