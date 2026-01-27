The federal government reacted to Nollywood producers Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's box office successes

Recall that Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty hit ₦1 billion, marking a historic achievement, while Funke Akindele's Behind the Scenes grossed over ₦2 billion

The congratulatory messages and recognition from the federal government also ignited reactions from the two actresses

Nollywood actresses and filmmakers Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele have been acknowledged by the federal government through one of its agencies, the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC).

On Monday, January 26, the NFC managing director/chief executive, actor Ali Nuhu, in a statement via his official Instagram page, celebrated Funke and Toyin's successes at the box office.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toyin made history as her movie Oversabi Aunty crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, positioning the film as the fourth-highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

Funke, who is not new to box office successes, her latest movie Behind the Scenes has also grossed ₦2.4 billion at the box office, extended its record-breaking run across cinemas in West Africa.

Celebrating Funke in an Instagram post, the NFC said:

"Behind the Scenes, released on 12 December 2025, has not only resonated with audiences nationwide but has also recorded record-breaking commercial performance in key markets including the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it currently stands as the top-grossing Nollywood title. The Nigerian Film Corporation celebrates this milestone as a collective win for Nollywood, the creative economy, and for Nigerian storytelling worldwide. We commend the filmmaker, cast, crew, exhibitors, distributors, and, most importantly, the fans whose support turned this cinematic endeavour into a historic success."

The NFC's social media post celebrating Funke Akindele is below

Reacting, Funke said: "Thank you so much!! I’m honoured."

Regarding Toyin Abraham, the body said:

"Every industry reaches certain moments that quietly signal growth. The Nigerian Film Corporation recognises one of such moments in the remarkable box office journey of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Oversabi Aunty, which has now officially crossed the ₦1 billion mark in Nigerian cinemas. This achievement places Ms Abraham in the prestigious league of filmmakers whose works have not only connected culturally with audiences but have also demonstrated strong commercial viability in an increasingly competitive cinema market. Oversabi Aunty is a clear example of how locally rooted stories, when properly produced and strategically marketed, can achieve extraordinary reach and impact. The film’s success reflects a deep understanding of the Nigerian audience, a strong distribution strategy, and the growing cinema-going culture across the country."

Reacting, Toyin said: "Awwww thank you so much. This means a lot to me."

The NFC's social media post celebrating Toyin Abraham is below:

