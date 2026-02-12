Cubana Chiefpriest showcased a massive fleet of branded buses donated by prominent Igbo businessmen

The socialite declared that the South East can no longer afford to stay in the political opposition, insisting that delivering Tinubu is the only way

Following a viral comment from a disappointed youth, Chief Priest delivered a stinging response

Nigerian celebrity barman and socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has publicly responded after an Igbo youth accused him of betrayal over his open support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The drama unfolded after Chiefpriest shared a video showing buses reportedly donated by Igbo businessmen to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

According to him, the mission is clear: to deliver Tinubu and position him as a preferred candidate among South Easterners.

Cubana Chiefpriest says that he is unapologetic for his support for President Bola Tinubu. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

The businessman declared that they would not “remain on the bench” for another four years, adding that removing Tinubu from office is impossible.

He further stated that no other political party comes close. His words quickly drew attention, particularly from critics within the Igbo community who questioned the endorsement.

Among the numerous comments that followed, one stood out. An Igbo youth wrote: “As an Igbo boy, I feel betrayed.”

Rather than ignore the comment, Cubana Chiefpriest responded directly.

“Na your money Zenco take buy the bus? Una never see film sef,” he replied.

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ebu_best22 shared:

"Na those people wey una dey share those bag of rice for village every Christmas I blame but u guys should remember datOne who sells his brothers even the buyers won’t trust him"

@urchison57 commented:

"Buy bus dey go nau. We go give our lives to make sure say una no rig shlt! Either you kpai all of us or you vanish. Ashiere"

@doris.dior.16

"Shame on you , thank God you're not God , you're just a Man . This time you all will see the hand of God in Jesus name Amen."

@kcee_fowoshere02 stated:

"As an igbo man city boy movement is a goal and good movement for we south easterners iykyk...asiwaju 2027"

@gregory_pizarroj88 noted:

"The way you want us to suffer is the way your children will suffer when you are no more what comes around goes around no worry"

@elvis4freeman noted:

"Chai. He who sells his brother, even his buyer won't trust him... No sentiments, you're right. But remember TIME"

@_celenge wrote:

"What are they all after exactly? So this is the reason why una share palliative for this past Christmas. Una plan no go work."

Cubana Chiefpriest declares that the South East can no longer afford to stay in the political opposition. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, had opened up about the money she got from self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng