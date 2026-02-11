BBNaija couple Bambam and Teddy A have continued to trend online amid recent rumours about their marriage

Nigerian filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue has dismissed rumours of a breakup between BBNaija stars Bambam and Teddy A.

The speculation started after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Social media users also observed that Teddy A had deleted all photos of Bambam from his account.

During the festive season, Teddy had shared a solo shoot of himself, further fueling rumours of a marital rift.

Addressing the rumours on his Twitter page, Onyeka, who is close to the couple, confirmed that Bambam and Teddy A are still together.

“Hello, folks! Teddy A and BamBam are still together. Nothing has happened to their marriage. This coming together took me to Dubai to witness, and it was the last wedding I attended. I chat with this family every day, when I get the time. Stop spreading lies,” he wrote.

Onyeka’s statement puts to rest circulating claims of trouble in the marriage, emphasising that the couple’s relationship remains intact.

Netizens weigh in on Bambam and Teddy A's marriage

Actor Uzor Arukwe dragged over Bambam's marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that, adding to the online chatter around Bambam's marriage, some fans believe that her role in Omoni Oboli’s hit movie Love in Every Word, which also stars Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe, may have strained her relationship with her husband Teddy A.

Uzor Arukwe’s involvement in the romance film has placed him under public scrutiny, with some social media users connecting the on-screen chemistry to their personal issues.

