Funke Akindele’s latest film Behind the Scenes has broken her own box office record, grossing N1.7 billion

The Nollywood star credits her success to hard work, grace, and staying focused

BTS continues to show in cinemas nationwide, drawing fans eager to see the record-breaking hit

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has once again proven why she is the Queen of the Box Office.

Her latest film, Behind the Scenes (BTS) has grossed an impressive N1.7 billion, surpassing her previous record with Everybody Loves Jenifa, which made N1.6 billion in 2024.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Akindele credited her success to dedication and faith.

“Hard work and grace have brought me thus far. In all you do, stay focused, zero distractions, and remain grateful for every opportunity you’re given,” she wrote. She also thanked fans for supporting the Behind the Scenes movement and encouraged them to help take it to the next level.

Funke reflected on the journey that led to her current success, admitting that it was not always easy but ultimately worth it.

She spoke directly to young creatives, emphasising that perseverance, consistency, and focus are key to achieving growth and fulfilling one’s purpose.

“Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans because without them, I would be nobody,” she said, recalling when BTS hit the N1 billion mark last week.

The actress also reflected on her 27-year career in Nollywood, highlighting how hard work, God’s favour, and stepping out of comfort zones have been central to her continual growth.

She explained that even during times when she was out of the spotlight, her dreams remained loud, and patience and dedication eventually turned the process into purpose.

Known for her perfectionism as a filmmaker, Funke revealed that she always strives to ensure every detail is right in her projects.

Behind the Scenes continues to show in cinemas nationwide, further cementing her status as Nollywood’s Box Office Queen.

Fans celebrate Funke Akindele

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Congratulations maami🫶🏻❤️."

bomaakpore said:

"Mama huge congrats 🎉 God bless you ❤️❤️🙏🏾."

officialyetundebakare said:

"Congratulations My Gracified Woman 🙌💪🙏♥️."

ebrofola

"All i know is next post is 2 in 1 celebration highest grossing movie ever and hitting the 2billy mark👏👏👏."

firstladyteeroja said:

"The record setter don set another one again last week was 1.1b and this week was 1.7b she sold over 700m in a week jenifans, i hail Una please, yall should come out this week and watch behind the scene please, you won't regret it, the movie is so interesting you can tell from the review."

jagabanyoutube said:

"N2B & more next week by God's grace 🙏 🙏🙏."

irewoleolaniyan said:

"Hugeeee👏 congratulations mam."

judithaudu said:

"Congratulationsssssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

uzee_usman said:

"My 001A by Monday insha Allah we shld be celebrating 2b I go dance for street naked 📌."

oreke_oju_mi said:

"Thank God,Congratulations I will be part of the 2billion before weekend ❤️."

ishola_olufemi said:

"600m in one week is not a joke jenifan, God is indeed good.... Let's not relent oooo, we hv records to break."

Funke Akindele's 'Tribe Called Judah' makes history

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days.

