Chelsea manager Calum McFarlane has sent an emotional message to the club’s fans after failing to qualify for European football next season

The London side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, finishing 10th in the Premier League

Chelsea endured a difficult campaign, with the club parting ways with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior after a poor start to the season

Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, May 24, to qualify for European football next season.

In the 25th minute, Trai Hume scored a stunning volley for the home team before Mal Gusto converted an own goal in the 49th minute.

England international Cole Palmer pulled one back for Chelsea in the 55th minute before Wesley Fofana was sent off in the 61st minute.

Chelsea will not play in Europe after finishing in 10th place in the 2025/26 Premier League season. Photo by: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

The Cats will join Bournemouth, which drew 1-1 ‌at ⁠Nottingham Forest, in the Europa League next season, with ⁠Chelsea missing out on Europe entirely.

The Conference League spot went to Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth despite a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United, per Sky Sports.

McFarlane issues apology to fans

Chelsea interim coach Calum McFarlane has tendered an unreserved apology to the Blues fans after failing to qualify for European football.

According to The Standard, the Englishman admitted to letting the fans down despite having the opportunity to secure a ticket. He said:

"Disappointing end to the season. We wanted to win today, make the best of a bad situation and get into the Europa League. We didn't get the performance we wanted.

“The message to the fans, we’re as disappointed as them and we’re gutted we couldn’t do it for them. We felt their presence, and unfortunately we’ve let them down. We weren’t able to put the performance in that they deserved.”

McFarlane explained that the players have given their best since he took over as the team's manager.

He said he is looking forward to working with Xabi Alonso when he resumes during the summer. McFarlane said:

Chelsea coach Calum McFarlane apologises to the fans after failing to qualify for European football. Photo by: Richard Sellers/PA.

Source: Getty Images

"I have no qualms or desire to question the players' mentality. They gave us everything every single day. We just weren't able to get over the line in the games that mattered.

"I've enjoyed working with this group. They've given our staff a lot of respect. I'm really looking forward to what Xabi [Alonso] brings to this club.

Chelsea managed to get four points from their last nine league matches of the season.

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso will be in charge of Chelsea, while McFarlane will stay with the club on Alonso’s backroom staff.

Chelsea, who made two managerial changes during the season, finished with 14 defeats, 14 wins and 10 draws.

Supercomputer predicts Chelsea's position

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted where the world champions would finish ahead of the final day of the Premier League.

The supercomputer backs Chelsea to finish in the same position they currently occupy and secure the Conference League spot, a competition they won two seasons ago.

Source: Legit.ng