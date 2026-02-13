Valentine’s Day is here, and Nollywood’s romantic films are ready to set the mood

From timeless classics to modern hits, these movies capture love in all its drama and charm

Legit.ng lists the must-celebrated Nollywood love stories perfect for your Valentine’s Day celebration

It’s that time of the year again when love fills the air and couples around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day 2025.

In the spirit of the season, Legit.ng lists Nollywood’s romantic films perfect for you and your loved ones.

From timeless classics to modern box office hits, these iconic love stories capture the beauty, challenges and excitement of romance in unique ways.

Namaste Wahala, produced by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja

Namaste Wahala, released in 2020 and produced by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, is a whirlwind romance starring Didi (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Raj (Ruslaan Mumtaz). When he meets her influential Nigerian parents, cultures collide.

Despite mostly negative critical reviews and mixed audience reactions, Namaste Wahala earns a spot on the list for its cultural impact as the first Indo-Nigerian rom-com, blending traditions and talents from both countries.

Phone Swap, directed by Kunle Afolayan

A fashion designer and an egotistical businessman accidentally trade phones at the airport. Mary (Nse Ikpe-Etim) and Akin (Wale Ojo), who also board the wrong aircraft, must resolve the turmoil via phone calls, which gradually develop into a long-distance romance

Phone Swap, released in 2012 and directed by Kunle Afolayan, is among the first major Nigerian films to revolve around mobile phones, highlighting their rapid growth since their introduction in Nigeria in the early 2000s.

The Wedding Party, directed by Kemi Adetiba

A former playboy, Dozie (Banky W), falls in love with Dunni (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) and organises their wedding. However, their love is tested by their mothers’ antagonism and Dozie’s ex’s unexpected appearance.

Upon its release in 2016, The Wedding Party became the highest-grossing Nollywood film at the time, earning over N450 million at the box office.

Isoken, produced by Jade Osiberu

When 30-year-old Isoken (Dakore Egbuson-Akande) finds herself in a love triangle with the charming Osaze (Joseph Benjamin), her traditional mother’s choice, and Kevin (Marc Rhys), a white man offering a more relaxed kind of love, she is forced to choose between two decent men.

Jade Osiberu’s 2017 debut feature stands out for its strong visuals and well-balanced ensemble cast. Combined with superb performances and a relatable plot, Isoken’s realistic struggle and her change as she code-switches between the two men make it an ideal Nigerian romance film.

Yemi My Lover, produced by Niyi Love Atolagbe

Yemi (Yemi Ayebo) falls hopelessly in love with a mermaid after encountering her as a child in this classic film starring Tajudeen Oyewole, Iyabo Momoh, and Kunle Adetokunbo, also known as Dejo Tunfulu.

Niyi Love Atolagbe’s Yemi My Lover (1993) captivated viewers with its famous romance and Bollywood-style music during the era of television and VHS.

Today, the expression “Yemi My Lover” is still used to describe a man who has entirely fallen in love with his wife, as seen in Nigerian rapper Olamide’s 2013 hit song Yemi My Lover.

This Lady Called Life, produced by Kayode Kasum

Kayode Kasum’s This Lady Called Life (2020) introduces Aiye (Bisola Aiyeola), a mother striving to become a chef while raising her son.

As circumstances force her to return to her estranged mother, Aiye becomes enamoured with Obinna (Efa Iwara), a kind-hearted photographer who encourages her to pursue her dreams.

Source: Legit.ng