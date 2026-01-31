Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has revealed why he cannot dance to sell movies, despite pioneering the strategy years ago

Afolayan expressed admiration for colleagues like Funke Akindele, whose latest film grossed ₦2.4 billion, but admitted he cannot match their energy for daily costume changes and skits

Nigerians took sides online, with some defending Afolayan's take while others challenged him to create his own successful strategies instead

Renowned Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has explained why he avoids using dance skits and social media challenges to promote his movies, saying the energy required for such activities drains him and takes away from his creative focus.

He made this known at the 2026 Lagos Business of Film Summit, where he addressed the growing trend of filmmakers relying on viral content to push their projects to box office success.

Kunle Afolayan explains why he can't dance to promote movies like Funke Akindele. Photo credit: kunleafo/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan noted that while he respects colleagues who excel in this area, he prefers to let his films speak through their stories rather than through promotional stunts.

He pointed out that the industry has shifted towards spectacle, with dance routines and skits becoming central to marketing, but he finds it exhausting to keep up with such demands.

He referenced Funke Akindele, whose recent film Behind the Scenes has reportedly earned ₦2.4 billion, as an example of filmmakers who have successfully embraced these strategies.

Legit.ng recalls that Toyin Abraham's directorial debut, Oversabi Aunty, also crossed the ₦1 billion mark.

Afolayan further reminded the audience that he was among the pioneers of cinema culture in Nigeria, having promoted films internationally as far back as 2006.

He recalled participating in promotional activities abroad, including dance performances, but admitted that the process left him drained.

For him, the challenge lies in finding alternative ways to market films without losing creative energy.

He emphasised that his focus remains on storytelling, revealing that he has projects that have been in development for over four years.

According to him, the priority is to deliver strong narratives rather than rely on costumes, skits, or daily social media performances.

Watch Kunle Afolayan's video here:

Netizens react to Kunle Afolayan's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@boladele7 said:

"He didn't say it from a malicious place though. It more like understanding how stressful it is and saying he cannot go through the stress."

@xbotmi commented:

"Then, bring out your own strategies and let others emulate from it. Leave those that perform to sell theirs!!!! So you have danced to sell previously but others shouldn't dance because you said so!!!!! Get the f out!!!"

@giftyossaii wrote:

"Every producers has their signatures. Dancing strategy might work for some and might not work for others. And it doesn't come from a place of division or condescending way. Freedom of choices."

@philips45 reacted:

"Common this man was just alighting the stress involved in selling a movie these days, letting people know it's not easy. To me he wasn't throwing shades at Funke or others."

@gelsonluz said:

"I admire Kunle Afolayan for sticking to his craft. His films like 'The Figurine' prove storytelling reigns supreme. While Funke Akindele's vibrant style works for her, Kunle's dedication to pure cinema is refreshing. Different strokes for different artistic folks, I always say."

@Honormeh_aganga commented:

"Nigerians and overreaction. Funke Akindele, the statement was simply saying you guys are doing too much, it wasn't an attack on you or anyone doing it. He was only suggesting a different way of doing things. Honestly, what I got from his statement sounded more like praise than criticism."

Kunle Afolayan explains why trendy dance promotions drain him, wonders how Funke Akindele and others do it. Photo credit: kunleafo/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan addresses rivalry rumours with Ibrahim Chatta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan addressed reports of rivalry between his film village and that of fellow filmmaker Ibrahim Chatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 28, at the watch party of Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens held at Igbojaye, Oyo state, with Chatta in attendance, Afolayan dismissed the claims.

According to Afolayan, he and Chatta were working towards preserving culture and heritage, not competing with each other.

Afolayan is the founder of KAP Film Village and Resort, while Chatta runs Afri Chatta Resorts and Film Village, both located in Oyo state.

Source: Legit.ng