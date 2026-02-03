Omotola Jalade sparked fresh debate in Nollywood with her stance on how movies should be promoted

Her comments come amid the ongoing controversy involving Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele

The veteran actress’ remarks reignited conversations around how filmmakers should sell their movies

Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has stirred fresh conversations in the movie industry after openly criticising the growing trend of dancing on social media to promote films.

Omotola made her views known during a recent appearance on TVC Entertainment, where she stated clearly that she cannot dance to market a movie, describing such an approach as unprofessional.

Omotola Jalade questions movie promotion culture, fans link it to Funke Akindele.

Her comments come just days after renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan shared a similar opinion, saying he would not dance to promote a movie.

Afolayan also noted that he has no interest in making a film that earns ₦1 billion at the box office if he ends up with just ₦10 million as the producer.

Afolayan’s remarks sparked backlash online, especially from box office record holders Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, whose films have grossed over ₦2.4 billion and ₦1 billion, respectively.

Backing Afolayan’s stance, Omotola said she does not believe dancing should be a requirement for movie promotion.

According to her, she only dances when she feels like it, not when it becomes a marketing obligation.

The actress stressed that her duty as a filmmaker is to deliver a well-made movie and promote it through professional and structured channels, rather than relying on social media dance trends.

“I’m sorry, but I won’t be dancing to market or promote my movie. It’s not professional. I’ve done the movie, now I just have to go around and promote it,” Omotola said.

Omotola, who currently divides her time between Nigeria and the United States, made the statement while speaking ahead of her upcoming cinema project, Mother’s Love, which is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026.

Her remarks have since fueled debate online, with fans and industry watchers divided over modern movie marketing strategies in Nollywood.

Watch her speak below:

Omotola Jalade trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ebun_oshimoye said:

"Why is this even a TOPIC of discussion. Let everyone do what suits them and let the audience decide the numbers…"

akindaz_diilhomes said:

"Things have changed and you don’t want to be left out, the audience are not waiting for intellectual discussions rather, to be entertained and I see nothing bad in dancing 💃 to get your movie seen. It’s working and you don’t change a working formula, respectively."

tommzzee said:

"Who wrote the scripts and the rules that it is not professional to dance to promote the work of your hands. This is just pure jealousy and envy."

zeenat.ao said:

"You people are over flogging this dead now! Wrap it up. Nne don’t dance, as long as your business is booming and your movie is selling, goodluck to you. I’m not even sure anyone is asking you to dance. My own is nobody should come and use tears that their movie is not selling to emotionally blackmail us later that something happened to their movie o. God bless us all."

trifan_allied_ventures said:

"If you like dance, if you don't like don't dance, it's your cup of tea and there's nothing unprofessional about dancing., it is a marketing strategy for Funke and it is working for her."

the_ayophillips said:

"Going around and dancing in skit are just same thing. LaFunky dances like it is not “A must do” to sell her movies. She’s having fun doing all the dances and likewise her team.. Toyin Abraham is not even dancing."

ememaffiah said:

"Why is this dancing an issue ,everybody get their strategy so let's allow who is dancing to dance after all it's working."

lishaaccessories_lovers said:

"What's unprofessional about dancing? Do what works for you and let others do theirs, that's all. Madam professional 🙄."

rahmart_a said:

"Funke isn't forcing you people to dance now. There are other ways to market movies. Leave Dancing for lafunky."

so_luv said:

"No dance first and see if you will get 1k people to watch your movie… times have changed and you need a good marketing strategy to sell your movie 🎥."

fasaziytrendd said:

"What do you understand by marketing strategies ... You can do anything legal to market your products auntie.. Dance is not a shameful thing.. who's even watching your movie again."

simo.nawilson said:

"I thought dancing is people’s full-time job. How did it become unprofessional? Or it is when it’s related to movies?"

Omotola Jalade speaks on dancing for movie promotion, internet reacts.

