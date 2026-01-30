The Nigerian entertainment industry started the year 2026 on an unpleasant note, marked by tragedies

The sudden passing of Afro-Fuji star Destiny Boy captured attention, making waves on social media for days

His demise at a young age was a painful loss not just for his family but also for lovers and fans of his genre of music

Death is inevitable, but the prayer is to live long enough to fulfil life’s dreams and desires. Unfortunately, at the point of making those dreams a reality, some popular personalities’ lives were cut short in their prime, from natural causes to illness, among others.

Recently, the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the loss of a young talent, Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy. His passing left fans in shock and families in deep grief as his promising career was abruptly ended.

Sadly, the Afro-Fuji singer is not the only Nigerian star to have passed away at a young age. Legit.ng, in this article, lists several young stars who were building their dreams and shaping the sound and culture of a new generation before their sudden demise.

Their deaths, albeit in their prime, will always be remembered for the roles they played towards the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Nigerian stars who died in their 20s

1. Destiny Boy passes away at 22

On Sunday, January 18, 2025, the music industry was thrown into mourning after reports emerged that Azeez Adeshina, aka Destiny Boy, had passed away.

The youngster rose to limelight after he released a cover of Davido's hit song “If.” Following his demise, a series of rumours trailed his death, including his alleged involvement in rituals.

His mother, Saida, would later debunk the claim, disclosing that her 22-year-old son suffered from a long-term illness known as “Oku oru” which caused recurring seizures.

She narrated how the family had been managing his condition privately, seeking help from traditional healers, clerics, and medical professionals.

Destiny Boy was laid to rest in his father's compound in Ayetoro, Ogun state. He left behind a son and a widow, Iremide.

2. Mohbad passed away at 27

Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, a former Marlian Records signee, passed away at the age of 27 in 2023. He released his debut album, Light EP, in 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song, Ponmo, featuring Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.

Mohbad was famous for hits like Feel Good and Ko Por Ke with Rexxie, which earned three nominations at The Headies Awards 2022.

His death was trailed by a series of controversies, including social media exchanges between his father, Joseph Aloba, and his widow, Wunmi Aloba. As of the time this report was published, the late singer is yet to be buried.

3. Rapper Dagrin died in 2010 at 25

Oladapo Olaonipekun, aka Dagrin, passed away on April 22, 2010. His death shook the entertainment industry.

He died after he rammed his newly acquired Nissan Maxima into a stationary truck in Lagos. He spent eight days in a coma before he passed away following the car crash.

Dagrin was known for hit songs like Pon Pon Pon, Ghetto Dream, Kondo, among others. He is considered one of those who paved the way for indigenous rap in the country.

4. Goldie died months before her 30th birthday

Susan Oluwabimpe Harvey, popularly known as Goldie, had a budding career and was considered one of the top female musicians in the country before she died.

She passed away on February 14, 2013, eight months before her 30th birthday. Goldie was known for songs like Jawo Jawo, Don’t Touch, Who We Are, Point and Kill, and Breathe Again.

5. Rico Swavey passed away at 29

Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, was a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star and upcoming singer before his demise.

He was involved in a car crash which led to him being placed on life support. Unfortunately, he passed away two days after the accident on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

6. DaBlixx Osha died at 27

Dablixx Osha, a Nigerian trap rapper and songwriter born in Lagos State, passed away in November 2022 after complaining of a stomach ache. He was later rushed to a hospital where he died.

The late No Feelings crooner was known for dropping trap music using indigenous Yoruba dialect.

Before his death, he released various songs like No Feelings, Eruku, Dagrin Came Back and two EPs titled 50 and Moller.

