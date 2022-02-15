Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, has remembered his late friend and singer, Goldie Harvey, nine years after she died

Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, has once again remembered his old friend and singer, Goldie Harvey, nine years after her demise.

Denrele paid a visit to Goldie’s gravesite on Valentine’s Day seeing as she died on February 14, 2013.

Recall that Goldie passed on after complaining of a terrible headache on returning to Nigeria after attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The eccentric media personality wore an all-black outfit in Goldie’s honour as he took photos beside where she lay.

Denrele then accompanied the snaps with a touching eulogy for Goldie. The media mogul noted that he has been grieving over her for nine years and counting.

According to him, despite Goldie not being here, he feels her presence and even hears her laughing when he laughs.

Denrele then wondered if the late singer liked his outfit to her gravesite because she had inspired it after an experience they both shared at a club in Abuja.

Not stopping there, he gisted Goldie about how he was served breakfast that Valentine’s Day morning. He noted that he visited her resting place to give her his usual gist.

Part of Denrele’s post reads:

“I have learned that Grief is another name for Love. We grieve because we had the opportunity of connecting deeply with another human. This is essentially the most bittersweet of human experiences.

"But now, we must continue to speak to Goldie, if only in our thoughts, so that she will know that we remember her and all the happiness and beauty that she brought into our lives and that she is not alone.

“Lives are like rivers: Eventually they go where they must. Not where we want them to.”

"RIP OLUWABIMPE SUSAN GOLDIE HARVEY. (1981 - 2013).”

Internet users react

Denrele’s eulogy to Goldie got a lot of people emotional and they once again mourned the late singer’s death while sympathizing with the media personality.

Read some comments below:

Yagazieemezi:

“Beautiful tribute ❤️❤️❤️.”

Stannze:

“Rest on Goldie @denrele_edun this is actually what love it .”

Officialblessingceo:

“A friend like you is our deepest prayer rele.. you are depth . And I love you. Rest Goldie.”

Esther_biade:

“Nah Denrele, your kind is rare, 1 in an entire lifetime. May her soul rest in peace.”

Dakoreea:

“I love how you keep her memory alive consistently Denrele! ❤️ Rest in power Goldie .”

Alexcooksfood:

“I love your beautiful tribute to your friend and how you slayed this look for her .”

