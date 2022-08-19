Late Nigerian rapper, Olaitan Oladapo Olanipekun aka DaGrin, has become a trending topic again 12 years after his death

DaGrin’s photo was reportedly included by the Sierra Leonean police on their wanted list for people who participated in recent violent protest in their country

The wanted list soon went viral on social media and Nigerians had a lot of interesting things to say about it

Late Nigerian rapper, Olaitan Olanipekun aka DaGrin, has gotten people talking once again because of the Sierra Leonean police.

According to reports making the rounds on social media, DaGrin’s photo was included by the Sierra Leonean police on their wanted list for people who recently participated in a violent protest in their country.

DaGrin’s popular photo of him carrying a gun was spotted among the clusters of photos of wanted people.

Late rapper DaGrin’s declared wanted by police in Sierra Leone for joining recent protest. Photos: @jeen_yous, @dagrin_official (IG)

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user named @Jeen_Yous shared the news online and it soon became a trending topic for Nigerians.

In his caption he wrote:

“The Sierra Leone Police release Pictures of wanted people who were part of the violence protest last week and late Nigerian rapper Dagrin is one of them . ”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as DaGrin’s photo is included on Sierra Leone’s police wanted list

Not long after the post went viral online, it got people talking as they wondered how someone who had been dead for 12 years could be accused of joining a violent protest just last week.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Best_dressed_nigerians:

“You’ll be thinking Nigeria Police is the worst, until you these other African countries.”

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

“Double wahala for dead body.”

Luxurygiftandpillow:

“Are they high”

Wendy_adamma:

“This must be crazy ”

Olamiteebo:

“Is this playing???”

Official_richimayo:

“ Oya come arrest am”

Standxl:

“They are learning from our government”

Iamslimbrown:

“It just shows that the police just went online, downloaded pictures and declared the pictures wanted. ”

Chicasuals:

“Is like this country don pass Nigeria government for cruise ”

Doris__a:

“Make dem find am , they go see am”

Omotunde175:

“Make dem find him go heaven .”

Preshistone:

“The number of innocent people in jail, dam*n it! If he was alive or by any means in Sierra Leone nothing he for explain them for say he join the bad guys ”

Kachi_o_:

“Makes u wonder how many other people will be falsely arrested .”

Hmm.

