An old video of Laura Ikeji explaining how she would react if any woman told her that her husband was cheating has resurfaced online

In the recording, the businesswoman gave a stern warning to women regarding her husband and her marriage

She also spoke about the consequences of such actions and what she would prefer to hear from them, as fans reacted

Another old video of businesswoman Laura Ikeji has surfaced online amid rumours surrounding her marriage.

The entrepreneur had been trending online after claims alleged that her husband had not been faithful to her.

Reactions as old clip of Laura Ikeji on dealing with women spreading cheating rumours trends. Photo credit@lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, she was seen warning women never to approach her with claims that her husband was cheating on her.

According to her, there are more important topics to discuss that would benefit her instead of bringing information about her husband.

Laura Ikeji shares action to be taken

In the recording, Ikeji explained the action she would take against such women.

The fashion entrepreneur said she would drag anyone who dared to bring such gossip to her, adding that they should not call her with such information.

Fans praise Laura Ikeji over old clip about her husband. Photo credit@lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

She further stated that if women truly support women, they should ask her about how she got pregnant, how she managed her ovulation, and other aspects of her well-being.

According to her, she does not seek advice from others on her marriage, so she does not need updates about her husband.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Laura Ikeji's utterance

The resurfaced clip has sparked heated debates across social platforms, with many admiring her thoughts. Here are comments below:

@_iamgloreya_ reacted:

"Na man cheat, na woman una dey drag! Lol, women supporting women indeed."

@gcw__ commented:

"I love women like this, they bring total peace, mind your business, and forever is the deal."

@gcw__ stated:

"I love women like this; they bring total peace, mind your business, and forever is the deal."

@pwettie_lizziel reacted:

"Omo, this lady didn’t say anything wrong, she’s a woman with wisdom, and the shame is on the man, not her, you guys should rest."

@obikels wrote:

"Una go leave who to drag dey drag another person."

@seyiburner stated:

"These are the kind of women who know their husbands are cheating, but they don’t want anybody else to know or tell them. They want to keep their marriage, because they need that stability. I can’t blame them. It’s not easy to leave an institution that you have invested so much in financially and emotionally, especially when there are kids involved. These kinds of women need to take their time before they decide to eventually get a divorce. Until then, FEM. Don’t tell them what they already know. It is very annoying to them. They will resent you and even break their friendship with you.".

Laura Ikeji supports Annie Idibia

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Laura Ikeji shared a post online about the comments swirling across social media about Annie Idia, singer 2baba's wife.

It will be recalled that Annie was on the show Young, Famous, and African since season one. However, things did not end well for Annie, as she fell out with some of her close friends on the show

This beef has spilt into season three of the show, which triggered even more reactions and mixed comments about Annie's behaviour and appearance on the show.

Source: Legit.ng