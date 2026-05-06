A Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her relocation journey from the Nigerian airport to Canada

She documented her transition from the Lagos airport to her arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport

The video captured her boarding a Lufthansa flight and receiving a bouquet of flowers upon her arrival in North America

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her successful relocation to Canada.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @becoming.bunmi, shared a video documenting her journey from the Lagos airport to her new home in North America.

A Nigerian lady finally relocate to Canada. Photo credit: @becoming.bunmi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady documents her journey to Canada

Bunmi appeared full of life and excitement in the video she shared on May 5, 2026. She was seen at the airport terminal wearing a brown long-sleeve top and black trousers, with headphones around her neck.

She smiled and blew a kiss to the camera before proceeding through the departures section. The footage showed her boarding a Lufthansa aircraft at night, marking the beginning of her transition to a new life abroad.

During the flight, Bunmi shared a look at her in-flight meal, which included pasta and lentils. She also captured the transition from night to sunrise through the plane's window as she flew toward her destination.

Nigerian lady successfully arrives Canada

Upon landing, she documented her arrival at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. Bunmi took a mirror selfie in one of the airport's restrooms, appearing happy to have reached her destination safely.

Later in the video, she was seen in a vehicle holding a vibrant bouquet of yellow and white flowers.

"Packed my life into a few boxes and moved," she said.

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates abroad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bunmi's post below:

Ugo D Bae said:

"Congrats boo. Please, what route did you use?"

lamess said:

"Congrats bbygirllll.❤️❤️❤️I will be soon there."

kascybliss15 said:

"Congratulations dear, I tap from this blessing."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady records mother's relocation journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a detailed video of her mother’s 32-hour journey from Ogun State to Canada.

Source: Legit.ng