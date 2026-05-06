“Packed My Life in Boxes”: Lady Shares Tearful Video of Relocation Abroad, Nigerians Celebrate Her
- A Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her relocation journey from the Nigerian airport to Canada
- She documented her transition from the Lagos airport to her arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport
- The video captured her boarding a Lufthansa flight and receiving a bouquet of flowers upon her arrival in North America
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her successful relocation to Canada.
The lady, identified on TikTok as @becoming.bunmi, shared a video documenting her journey from the Lagos airport to her new home in North America.
Nigerian lady documents her journey to Canada
Bunmi appeared full of life and excitement in the video she shared on May 5, 2026. She was seen at the airport terminal wearing a brown long-sleeve top and black trousers, with headphones around her neck.
She smiled and blew a kiss to the camera before proceeding through the departures section. The footage showed her boarding a Lufthansa aircraft at night, marking the beginning of her transition to a new life abroad.
Frustrated lady destroys rented shop before packing out, posts video of damage after landlord wahala
During the flight, Bunmi shared a look at her in-flight meal, which included pasta and lentils. She also captured the transition from night to sunrise through the plane's window as she flew toward her destination.
Nigerian lady successfully arrives Canada
Upon landing, she documented her arrival at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. Bunmi took a mirror selfie in one of the airport's restrooms, appearing happy to have reached her destination safely.
Later in the video, she was seen in a vehicle holding a vibrant bouquet of yellow and white flowers.
"Packed my life into a few boxes and moved," she said.
Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates abroad
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bunmi's post below:
Ugo D Bae said:
"Congrats boo. Please, what route did you use?"
lamess said:
"Congrats bbygirllll.❤️❤️❤️I will be soon there."
kascybliss15 said:
"Congratulations dear, I tap from this blessing."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Lady records mother's relocation journey
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a detailed video of her mother’s 32-hour journey from Ogun State to Canada.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng