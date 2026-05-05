Lizzy Anjorin has made it clear that her upcoming fight with Iyabo Ojo is about "revenge scores" rather than social media clout

Lizzy suggested that if Iyabo is too afraid to step into the ring, she is ready to face her partner, Paulo

The actress took a direct swipe at show promoters and music executives, questioning why the response to the official challenge has been delayed

The long-running face-off between Nollywood actresses Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo reached another dramatic turn, with a new video message adding fresh intensity to their proposed boxing match.

In a recently circulated video, Lizzy Anjorin first directly addressed individuals she believes should be backing the fight financially.

Lizzy Anjorin makes it clear that her upcoming fight with Iyabo Ojo is about "revenge scores. Photos: Iyabo Ojo/Lizzy Anjorin.

Source: Instagram

Calling out music executive Soso Soberekon and Iyabo Ojo’s partner Paulo Okoye, she questioned the delay in their response.

“Paulo, so what’s up? … We have been expecting your reply. We have not heard anything from you guys,” she said.

While accepting the fight, Lizzy also shifted the narrative from entertainment to something more intense.

“My fight with you is going to be revenge scores. I’m not playing with you,” she said, addressing Iyabo directly.

According to her, the situation goes beyond “cruise,” a term often used to describe lighthearted online banter.

“You think all you are doing is cruise? … it’s personal,” she added.

Lizzy hinted at expanding the fight beyond just herself and Iyabo.

She suggested that Iyabo’s partner, Paulo, might also need to step into the ring — possibly against her husband, whom she described as a certified boxer.

This follows her earlier stance, where she outlined several conditions before agreeing to the fight.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Lizzy Anjorin's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users.

@adafresh_adadioranma stated:

"Road safety over to you , driving and recording video , is a concern for safety of the road users and pedestrian"

@damiellurlaah commented:

"Try not to mention iyabos name to confirm how far your post can go! She’s so vulgar with words! This much bitterness in one person cause how will someone wake up each passing day with the same story and pain!!! So tey she forgot her introduction"

@adepejuruth_cateringservice shared:

"You and that your yellow shoe husband make una two just get lost"

@ceccylocs noted:

"They know how to trigger you and you fall it. No sensible person will roll in the mud with you, all na cruise. But the damage you have done to your brand in the name of proving a point is irredeemable."

Lizzy Anjorin suggests that if Iyabo is too afraid to step into the ring, she is ready to face her partner, Paulo. Photos: Lizzy Anjorin.

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin threatens action against Biola Adebayo

Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Anjorin threatened to take action against her colleague and podcast host, Biola Adebayo.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 24, via her Facebook page, Lizzy claimed Biola subjected her 'innocent children and family to public ridicule and mockery' during one of her interviews with Iyabo Ojo.

Lizzy demanded that Biola take down the video of Iyabo speaking about her, the same way she recently took down her controversial interview with Baba Ijesha.

Source: Legit.ng