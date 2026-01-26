Destiny Boy’s uncle mourned him during his Islamic burial and shared troubling claims about the singer’s final moments

The uncle alleged the 22-year-old Afrofuji star died while under the care of a native doctor

His comments followed rumours of money rituals, which Destiny Boy’s mother had earlier strongly denied

The uncle of late Afrofuji singer, Destiny Boy, has mourned him before disclosing some surprising details about his death.

The uncle gave the details during Destiny Boy's burial ceremony in accordance with Islamic rites.

A relative of Destiny Boy speaks about the place he was found dead.

The artist, whose real name is Afeez Adeshina, passed away on Sunday, January 18, 2026, leaving fans and the industry in mourning. Now, an interview with his paternal uncle has cast a disturbing light on his final moments.

Uncle speaks about Destiny Boy's death

Speaking during the burial ceremony, the alleged uncle of the singer claimed that the 22-year-old died in the care of a native doctor.

"It was from the Babalawo's house that he died, then we placed him inside the vehicle that we used to take him to the hospital," he said.

His statement comes after rumours of the cause of Destiny Boy's death. According to the rumours, the Afrofuji musician died in a herbalist's house after undergoing money rituals.

A relative of Destiny Boy mourns and shares troubling claims about the singer's final moments.

However, the singer's mother firmly denied the allegations in an earlier video. She dismissed the claims, stating that her son never engaged in money rituals.

Speaking on how he received the news of his death, the uncle explained that he got the call from the family's head, who told him.

Watch the video below:

Destiny Boy laid to rest in Ogun

Legit.ng previously reported the first video from Destiny Boy’s burial, which showed the moment his remains arrived at his father’s residence in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Friday, January 23.

Shortly after, another video was shared online showing the moment he was buried in accordance with Islamic rites, as the clip showed some Muslim clerics at the event.

The video also captured family, friends, and neighbours in attendance as they paid their last respects to the singer.

Recall that his family had previously shared burial details in an announcement released on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

“With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the family of Adeshina announces the passing of their beloved son, brother, and father, Mr. Afeez Adeshina Ayinde, popularly known as Destiny Boy,” the announcement read.

Destiny Boy, who passed away at the age of 22, rose to prominence as a teenager and became known for his contributions to the local music scene. His big moment came after he dropped a cover of Davido’s hit song "If."

The video showing the moment Destiny Boy was buried is below:

Destiny Boy’s friend speaks on singer’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a close friend of the late singer Destiny Boy spoke out days after his death.

He confirmed that the singer’s mother had given him medicine to administer to Destiny Boy during his illness and debunked online rumours about the cause of the singer’s death.

