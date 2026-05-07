Bisola Aiyeola has opened up about the identity of her daughter’s father and shared what happened to him a few years ago

The mother of one was a guest on Ife Agoro’s podcast, where she spoke about him and the circumstances surrounding his passing

What she said got even the host of the show emotional as they both discussed it

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Bisola Aiyeola has opened up about the father of her daughter, Layla.

The movie star appeared on Ife Agoro’s show, where she spoke about his passing in 2018.

Bisola Aiyeola recalls how her daughter lost her father in 2018. Photo credit@bisolaaiyeola

Source: Instagram

According to her, he was ill and admitted to the hospital. She explained that she, her mother, and her sister had visited him, and they were given a date for his discharge.

She added that it was a heartbreaking experience for her, and she had to gather courage to inform her daughter about his passing.

Bisola Aiyeola shares more about the late baby daddy

Sharing more, the actress noted that she was supposed to do something for him, but kept postponing it.

She explained that she had spoken with him on the phone, and he sounded better, even confirming the date he was expected to be discharged.

However, a few days later, someone used his phone to call her from the hospital and informed her that he had passed away.

She said she immediately called her sister and mother, and they all broke down in tears over the loss.

Bisola Aiyeola remembers her baby daddy, shares what happened to him. Photo credit@bisolaaiyeola

Source: Instagram

Bisola Aiyeola shares sad news with her daughter

In the recording, she noted that they lost her daughter’s father in 2018 when Layla was eight years old.

According to her, he was not an absentee father and used to check on his daughter whenever he had the opportunity.

After grieving with her family, she said she called her daughter to break the sad news to her, describing it as a very painful moment.

Recall that a few years ago, when the actress was honoured at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), she received the Trailblazer Award and expressed regret that her daughter’s father was not alive to witness her success in the movie industry.

The actress has since rarely spoken about him, except on a few occasions.

In her words:

“It was a heartbreaking experience. He died in August 2018. He was sick and had been on admission in the hospital. My mother and sister went to visit him on a Sunday, and he died on Friday. We had even spoken over the phone, and he was sounding better and said he would be discharged on Friday. Someone later called me on his phone from the hospital and said he was no more.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Bisola's daughter gifted an iPhone 16

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola’s daughter, Layla’s 16th birthday, making headlines on social media.

The movie star posted a video of her daughter’s reaction after she presented her with an iPhone and other gadgets for her birthday as she turned 16 in 2025

Bisola’s daughter’s reaction became a trending topic after the video went viral, and netizens shared their thoughts on how she behaved.

Source: Legit.ng