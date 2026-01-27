Destiny Boy’s widow has shared a post about her late husband as she penned an emotional note to him

In the post, she shared loved-up moments and a picture of their son while recalling promises he made to her

Fans tried to console her and encouraged her on how to live her life after the singer’s demise

Iredemide, the widow of Nigerian singer Afeez Abiodun, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has reacted to his death.

The Fuji hip-pop singer reportedly passed away under tragic circumstances, with videos of his final moments circulating on social media.

Fans comfort Destiny Boy’s widow after she wrote tribute to him. Photo credit@iamdestinyboy

One of the clips claimed that his UK tour Visa had been approved and that the embassy was preparing to send it to him.

In a post on Instagram, the mother of one recalled special moments she shared with her late husband before his sudden departure. She shared a video of the two of them in bed, having a light-hearted moment together.

Destiny Boy’s widow showers him with sweet words

In the caption, she described the late singer as more than a husband, calling him her rock, shield, best friend and soulmate. She said he promised to cherish the moments they shared and praised him for the sacrifices he made for her.

Destiny Boy’s widow shares post about him. Photo credit@iamdestinyboy

Iredemide also noted that Destiny Boy was deeply dedicated to their family and said his gentle guidance would never be forgotten. She added that his memories would remain in her heart and that she would carry him with her wherever she goes.

The widow further shared some of the moments she said she would always cherish, including their quiet morning laughter that filled their home. She said she still feels his presence daily and described his love as a blessing.

Fans react to Destiny Boy’s widow’s post

Fans of the late singer were moved by the tribute, with many encouraging her to stay strong and take good care of their son, noting that it was what Destiny Boy would have wanted. Others expressed sadness that she became a widow at such a young age.

Here is the Instagram post made by Destiny Boy's widow:

Fans react to Destiny Boy's widow's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@saraheniolaolasupo commented:

"Being a young widow is not something someone should pray for.... God will strengthen you."

@mho_rhoda002 shared:

"The baby growing up without relating with his father makes me more sad."

@ojoibukunmoranugba reacted:

"Hhhhuumm may God console you my dear,,,if me can be this deeply pain,,I wonder you all, Godf wil be with you."

@gossiploadedtv wrote:

"God is with you Dear! May his mercy and blessings continue to be with you and the kid.'

Legit.ng