The death of rapper Dablixx came as a rude shock to many, and his fans have been wishing for the news to be false

Former Marlian Records signee Mohbad has, however, taken to social media with a post confirming that his colleague has passed away

Despite Mohbad's confirmation, many people still had their doubts and told bloggers to stop spreading fake news

Nigerian singer Mohbad has confirmed the fears of the numerous fans of his colleague Dablixx.

The news of Dablixx's death hit social media and people refused to believe as some claimed they had seen a post from him hours before.

Mohbad confirms Dablixx is dead Photo credit: @dablixx_Oshaa

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Mohbad shared the photo of the rapper and tagged it with a heartbreak emoji.

See the posts below:

In another report sighted online, Dablixx's mum had reportedly dreamt about his death, and the 27-year-old released a song titled Pray We Live Long about it weeks before his demise.

Reactions to Mohbad's confirmation

chilling3443:

"Not here to judge anyone because me sef no be saint, but our musicians should take it easy on dru*gs..most are doing dru*gs and not eating well."

iamtehga:

"I don’t believe dis he’s tryna fake it."

oklarhomer_hckn_:

"Person way I just view ehn post last night,bloggers Ema pa mi naw."

jayden_vickyy:

"Everybody just dey die.God will protect us ijn."

meee_huncho:

"I could remember skiibii fake his death, hope it’s not what I’m thinking."

dabrain001:

"So marle don go like dat "

big_larry_otf:

"Be like say una Dey craze nah you kill am?"

haryor_26:

"False news.. but I will not be surprised tho cause dablixx have been in depression since, no artist helped him "

queenlizzy455:

"Pls stop spreading fake news I love him so much , u hv never posted him before not even his video but now u can post him rip ..... Abeg ooo."

