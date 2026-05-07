A Nigerian lady has spoken out on social media about her experience with her former boyfriend, who loved her deeply

In a now-viral video, she expressed regret for breaking his heart years ago, despite being fully aware of how much he loved her

She said things have been difficult for her since they broke up, and she now suspects that he may have placed a curse on her

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express deep remorse over the way she ended a past relationship, admitting that she now believes her actions may have had negative consequences on her personal life.

She detailed how she had walked away from a loving partner several years earlier, despite recognising the strength of his affection at the time.

Lady expresses regrets after breaking up with her ex. Photo credit: @vickygold028/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady sends message to former boyfriend

The lady identified on TikTok as @vickygold028 stated that if she had foreseen how her circumstances would unfold, she would have chosen to remain with him in 2018 rather than sever ties.

In her story, she described the individual as tall with a dark complexion and recalled how he had cared for her deeply.

She recounted an incident in 2019 when she failed her university entrance examination and became heartbroken.

She had intended to travel to stay with a relative, but he urged her to remain with him instead, promising to support her financially from Lagos.

She admitted that she had rejected his plea, insisting that the relationship was over and that he should accept it.

The heartbroken lady noted that this had left him in tears, and he had said he doubted he could ever forgive her for the pain she had caused.

She confessed that she responded dismissively, believing at the time that he would recover quickly.

She also mentioned that she had demanded money from him during their interactions.

After he relocated to Lagos, he continued to contact her, but she repeatedly blocked him.

She explained that she had been convinced she would encounter someone of higher status in Abuja, which influenced her decision to leave him.

According to her, he persisted in reaching out throughout 2019 and into 2020, and even his siblings had tried to intervene on his behalf, though she had cut off all contact.

Lady shares her emotional experience after breaking up with her ex. Photo credit: @vickygold028/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She stated that she only contacted him again in 2024, having come to realise the mistake she had made.

By then, he informed her that he had moved on and asked her not to get in touch again.

This response left her saddened, as she accepted that the outcome was entirely her responsibility.

The lady added that her life had deteriorated since the separation, leading her to wonder whether he might have wished ill upon her love life in anger.

She described seeing visible hurt in him at the time and recalled that he had been the only person to give her flowers.

She also claimed that those she had left him for had later abandoned her.

The lady concluded by offering a public apology, acknowledging that she had taken his love for granted and broken his heart through immaturity.

She expressed hope that he might forgive her, even if he chose not to re-establish contact, and said that forgiveness in his heart was all she desired.

Reactions as lady apologises to ex

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Mummy A said:

"I understand u are really sorry but I can’t stop to think that would u have apologized if u had found better and doing well?"

@Nollywood Tv said:

"Similar story btw my husband and his ex, and am so grateful she left oo, she told him she wnt to explore life and that was how I met the best man on earth oo. I hope young ones learn from your story nothing really they outside. If you have a kind and loving man stay with him e get why."

@Daudu Okikiola commented:

"I once apologized to to my female friend like this she's happily married with kid now very pure heart person i cant say things she have done for me any things i just stopped talking to her from secondary school, i found her Facebook after 6 years of school and i apologize we later do some business till today we are good friends. It take alot to come out like this. Bravo."

@Double_Psalm said:

"He didn’t curse you dear but the universe only sends an angel in a human form into our lives that will love you genuinely and wholeheartedly and we only realize it when we must’ve lost them which i pray his creator forgives you because that tears means a lot."

@EnoB added:

"I can relate. took me about 4 years to get over an ex, and it has been better since then. It takes time, but we just learn to love ourselves and other people better since that experience. remember this: you did what you could with what you knew then. Forgive yourself sis. that's what you need to do. pray if you need to, but you can do this."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady begs her ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went public to show netizens how she pranked her former boyfriend into taking her back.

In the WhatsApp chats, she told her unsuspecting ex-lover to forgive her, and he gave a touching response.

Source: Legit.ng