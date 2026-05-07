A rare hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship has sparked fresh concerns about global travel safety just months before the 2026 World Cup

Health officials have confirmed cases of the Andes strain, raising questions about how the virus spreads and whether it could affect millions of fans travelling internationally

While the World Health Organization has assessed the risk as low, preparations are underway to ensure the safety of visitors at one of the world’s biggest sporting events

A rare hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship has raised new concerns about travel safety ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

With millions of fans expected to travel internationally, health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Hantavirus outbreak raises fresh travel safety concerns as fans prepare for the World Cup 2026. Photo credit: AlistairBerg/GettyImages

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Hantavirus outbreak confirmed

The World Health Organization has confirmed eight cases of hantavirus, three of which have resulted in death as of Wednesday, May 6.

The cases are linked to the Andes strain, which is known to spread between people. This strain is found in parts of Argentina, where the cruise ship MV Hondius originally departed.

Authorities in Switzerland also reported a case in a man who had travelled on the same cruise ship after visiting South America.

Travel safety and the World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup drawing millions of visitors, concerns about infectious diseases are resurfacing.

The WHO has assessed the global risk from this outbreak as low, stating it "will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update the risk assessment."

Dr Gregory Sugalski reassured fans: “But I want to say two words to them: ‘No fear.’”

New York and New Jersey health experts have been preparing for the influx of visitors for two years. Dr Vikramjit Mukherjee explained: “We’re looking at it like a huge migration event.”

What is Hantavirus

According to North Jersey, Hantaviruses are carried by rodents and spread when particles from droppings, urine or saliva become airborne. In rare cases, they can spread between people, leading to severe respiratory illness.

There is no vaccine or specific cure, but early medical care can improve survival.

Is Hantavirus contagious

Person-to-person spread is extremely rare. The virus is mainly transmitted through contact with rodents or contaminated environments. In rare cases, bites or scratches from rodents can also spread the virus.

Symptoms of Hantavirus

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) usually begins with fatigue, fever and muscle aches. Other symptoms include headaches, dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Four to ten days later, more serious signs such as coughing, shortness of breath and chest tightness can appear as the lungs fill with fluid. HPS has a mortality rate of 38 per cent.

Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS) develops within one to two weeks after exposure. Early symptoms include headaches, back pain, fever, nausea, blurred vision, facial flushing, eye inflammation and rash. Later signs include low blood pressure, shock, internal bleeding and kidney failure. The mortality rate is less than 15 per cent.

Will the outbreak affect World Cup travel

At present, the outbreak appears confined to the cruise ship, and the risk to the general public remains low. However, travellers are advised to practise good hygiene, avoid contact with rodents and seek medical care early if symptoms appear.

Health systems in host cities are preparing for possible infectious disease risks, ensuring fans can enjoy the World Cup safely.

Safe travel remains a priority as hantavirus outbreak meets World Cup 2026 preparations. Photo credit: Professor25/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Hantavirus: Everything to know

Legit.ng earlier reported health authorities are monitoring a growing concern involving hantavirus, a rodent-borne virus known for causing severe and often fatal disease in humans.

Source: Legit.ng