Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, in a new video, spoke about the late singer's burial two years after his death

The father of the late former Marlian signee revealed what was delaying his burial as he shared an update about an ongoing court case

Aloba's new video comes amid his ongoing legal battle with his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has said the late singer would be buried as soon as the DNA court case is concluded.

In a video shared via his TikTok page on Tuesday, December 2, Aloba stated that the late singer would be buried only after the DNA test for his grandson, Liam, is completed. He, however, did not give a definitive date.

Mohbad's father shares when Mohbad would be buried. Credit iammohbad/mohbaddad

"Today is DNA court case, so we are here now, my lawyer is here, I am telling the whole world that this is the most important thing, and this is exactly what is delaying the burial of Mohbad. After DNA is done, we can move to burial," he said in the video.

Recall that Mohbad was initially buried on September 13, 2023, a day after his death. His body was later exhumed on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation into his death.

Since then, his body has remained in the morgue. While a court granted permission for a proper burial, his family has been unable to reach an agreement.

Mohbad's father reveals singer would be buried when DNA test is concluded. Credit: iammohbad

The late singer's father has been caught up in a series of exchanges with his wife, Omowunmi Aloba, as he stated that a DNA test is mandatory.

The video of Mohbad's father speaking about his burial is below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's dad's announcement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

latileewa said:

"Just Immagine since 2023."

snazziemusic commented:

"To rest in peace in Nigeria is by serious connection o."

emmanuel63488 said:

"Watch them come for this man, for doing what is right

saifx0501 said:

"I thought say dem bury him since."

kilosbona said:

"Account don red, burial contribute and donations go still drop... Fresh guy."

official__mrjay:

"Strong man!!! Stood his ground against women bullies Clear conscience fears no accusation….why taking years for just DNA?"

glcb2021 said:

"There's no good father that would delay his young son's burial like this man. In Yorùbá culture, oku ọfọ ni ikú mohbad jẹ. Wọn ma tete sin iru òkú bayi nile Yorùbá ni."

fantacy00 reacted:

"No matter what… Nor allow them kill you They will ask God for forgiveness"

Mohbad's father steps out in style

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father captured the attention of many with a video of him in a black suit.

The video, which also showed Joseph Aloba singing a song in the Yoruba language, showed him stepping out in style, striking different poses for the camera.

The video comes after he declared that the singer's widow, Omowunmi Aloba, was never legally married to his son

Source: Legit.ng