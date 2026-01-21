A video showing the moment late singer Destiny Boy suffered a seizure, called "Oku Oru" in local parlance, has surfaced online

The worrisome clip also captured how friends revived him in a car, as a recording of his mother speaking about his ailment played in the background

The video, which was said to have been released by his friends, comes amid the controversy surrounding his death

Late Azeez Adeshina, aka Destiny Boy, has continued to make waves following reports that he was battling a mysterious ailment before his death.

Amid the controversies that have trailed his passing, a disturbing video showing the moment the late singer suffered a seizure-like ailment known as "Oku Oru," which caused convulsions, has surfaced on social media.

The clip captured Destiny Boy in a car before his death, with friends attempting to revive him through physical means.

Recall that the Afro-Fuji singer's mother, Saide Adeshina, confirmed the condition, akin to epilepsy, began nearly two years ago, shortly after his child's naming ceremony. She revealed that it was concealed due to his celebrity status.

According to her, the singer had been suffering from a long-term mysterious illness described as “Oku Oru” that constantly led to seizures.

“Destiny went to rest. When his child was born, about four days after the naming, we went to Oba Edu Ifayomi, who initiated him traditionally. The man liked him as his son, so that’s why he told us to come collect a ram for the baby’s naming ceremony. It was then that the sickness caught up with him, causing him to fall,” she said in part.

Recall that Destiny Boy died on Sunday, January 18, at the age of 22. The news of his death was confirmed after a video of his lifeless body surfaced online. The video showing the moment the ailment befell him emerged amid a police investigation into possible foul play.

The video showing the moment friends revived Destiny Boy after the ailment struck him in a car is shown below:

Comments about Destiny Boy's ailment

The video has stirred emotional reactions from Nigerians, with many describing it as a spiritual attack. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

deborah_ukpanah said:

"Na seizure …. Jesus Christ."

ballybwealth commented:

"This is seizure,this guy may have been taking some drugs and illegal substance which causes some toxic reactions and definitely would triggered seizures. It happens a lot to those that abused drugs."

glorykent1775 said:

"Truth is everything is traces back to the diabolical things he get involved in."

nxbitvchbxyyy commented:

"If you be omo igboro, you go know the market wey fit Mae person do like this."

What a lady said about Destiny Boy's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an oracle worshipper spoke out about the unusual habits of popular 22-year-old Destiny Boy, before his death.

She claimed that despite being warned, Destiny Boy continued drinking and smoking, which she suggested might have impacted his health and contributed to his passing.

Her comment also sparked reactions from Nigerians as they mourned the singer.

