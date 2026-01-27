A touching video Nigerian Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy recorded for his young child surfaced online days after the 22-year-old star passed away

In the trending clip, Destiny Boy affectionately addressed his son, assuring him of his love and promising him to see him soon

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the emotional video, with some questioning the timing, while others mourned the tragic loss of the young father

A video recorded by Nigerian Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, for his young child has surfaced online and is currently trending, drawing widespread attention just days after his death.

The clip, which shows the late artist speaking warmly to his son and expressing his affection, has sparked emotional reactions as fans reflect on his final words.

Destiny Boy's final video to son surfaces online days after the singer's passing at 22. Photo credit: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Destiny Boy passed away at the age of 22 on Sunday, 18 January 2026, leaving the music industry and his supporters in shock.

His burial was held on Friday, 23 January 2026, at the Odo Rori compound in Ayetoro, where family members, friends and admirers gathered to pay their last respects and lay him to rest.

In another report, the singer’s mother explained that her son had battled a sickness known locally as Ogu Oru, which causes repeated seizures over time and eventually led to his untimely death.

Destiny Boy, who rose to fame as a teenage sensation with his unique Afrofuji sound, had built a loyal following and was celebrated for blending Fuji rhythms with contemporary Afrobeat.

His career brought him recognition across Nigeria, and his youthful energy made him a standout figure in the industry.

A video Destiny Boy recorded for his son before his passing surfaces online. Photo credit: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy's message to his son

In the video now circulating online, the late artist is seen addressing his child with tenderness, calling him strong and reassuring him that everything would be fine.

He emphasised his love, reminded the boy that he was his father’s pride, and promised that they would see each other soon.

"Omo lile (tough child). How are you? How you doing? What's up, big boy? Daddy's boy, Daddy loves you. I miss you. Don't worry.

Okay? Very soon. Everything will be fine. I'll see you soon.

Okay. I'm seeing you soon. Big boy. Big boy. God bless you. I love you."

The heartfelt message resonated deeply with many who view it as a lasting memory of the bond he shared with his son, while others question the timing.

Watch the video of Destiny Boy to his son below:

Fans react to Destiny Boy’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@kcee_precious said:

"Was this a coincidentally video or was he expecting that he won't be back soon, the fact, nothing was said on how he died is very disturbing."

@Sirfreshsemi commented:

"He became more good looking and calm what exactly went wrong? With my observation I think it's about fast life. Younger generation needs to take things slow, no reward for fast life."

@jay251352 wrote:

"Lots of kids are mentally drained out there because of such decisions, don't ever think money gives you the privilege to give birth to kids knowing you won't be there to give them your shoulders to lean on."

@Martolexx reacted:

"It's actually sad seeing a young and vibrant guy kpai just like that. May the boy grow to become what you didn't be."

@Adeyemi40979340 said:

"Just pray the sickness that he suffered for years bts before death doesn't hit u, everything na juju repercussion to una, too judgemental people."

@gohld_ commented:

"Pressure on our young boys is getting too much, how old is Destiny himself that is looking for money by all means."

Destiny Boy's widow breaks silence with a tribute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iremide, Destiny Boy's widow, penned an emotional tribute following the singer's death.

The mother of one recalled special moments she shared with her late husband before his sudden departure. She shared a video of the two of them in bed, having a light-hearted moment together.

In the caption, she described the late singer as more than a husband, calling him her rock, shield, best friend and soulmate.

She said his gentle guidance would never be forgotten and that she would carry him with her wherever she goes.

Source: Legit.ng