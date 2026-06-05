Philip Agbese claims unauthorised use of his signature for endorsing Ikenga Ugochinyere as Minority Leader

Agbese labels the alleged act as forgery, emphasising integrity within the House of Representatives

Calls for due process and transparency as Agbese is ready to clarify his position before the House

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has alleged that his signature was used without authorisation to support the purported endorsement of fellow lawmaker Ikenga Ugochinyere for the position of Minority Leader.

In a statement issued on Friday, Agbese clarified that while he signed a document alongside Ugochinyere for a specific purpose, he never approved its use for endorsing any leadership ambition.

Agbese Blows Hots, Speaks on How Ugochinyere Allegedly Forged His Signature

Source: Twitter

“For the avoidance of doubt, I signed a document with Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere for a specific purpose. However, my signature was later used for an entirely different and unauthorised purpose,” he said.

Agbese describes action as forgery

The lawmaker maintained that he did not endorse Ugochinyere for the Minority Leader position and described the alleged use of his signature for another purpose as forgery.

“I remain unequivocal: the use of my signature for purposes other than what was expressly agreed upon constitutes forgery,” Agbese stated.

He added that he would continue to sign official documents in the course of his legislative duties but would not permit his signature to be used for actions that could undermine the integrity of the House.

Agbese calls for due process

Agbese also raised concerns over what he described as attempts by certain individuals to obtain his signature and referenced allegations surrounding the matter.

He stressed that he was prepared to appear before any relevant committee of the House to provide clarification.

“I remain open and willing to appear before any relevant Committee of the House for a full, transparent, and impartial review of all the facts surrounding this issue,” he said.

The lawmaker urged all parties involved to allow due process and established House procedures to determine the matter.

Source: Legit.ng