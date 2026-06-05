Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he gave first-team opportunities to many players

Chelle has handed debuts to more than 10 players during the Unity Cup and June international friendly games

Femi Azeez and Abdullahi Bewene have been two of the standout debuting players during the run of matches

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on why he handed first-team opportunities to many players during the June international window.

Chelle named a squad dominated by Nigeria Premier Football League stars and foreign-born players for the 2026 Unity Cup in London.

Femi Azeez impressed during his Super Eagles' debut against Zimbabwe. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.

Source: Getty Images

Most of the new players made their first-team debut. NPFL stars Obinna Igboke and Chibueze Oputa manned the full back against Zimbabwe and Jamaica and impressed.

Millwall star Femi Azeez dazzled in attack, scoring two goals, while Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo laid a claim with two clean sheets.

The Eagles played a 2-2 draw against Poland with further debuts for Abdullahi Bewene, who impressed in right-back, while Christian Akpan has joined the team for the final match against Portugal.

Chelle explains debut for young players

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has explained why he gave opportunities to many new players during the June friendly and Unity Cup.

The manager admitted that the need for improvement in the squad necessitated the need to test new players and see who could be integrated into the team.

“We have analysed our game over the past year and have tried to bring in players who can help the team grow,” he told NFF media.

“We need to improve because, for me and for everyone, it is often the smallest details that make the difference between being the best team and winning a trophy.

“So we have to improve because we analyse everything. I think we have to bring in some young players who can bring a new mentality and something new.”

Since Chelle took over, the Super Eagles have fallen short at crucial moments. The team lost the World Cup playoff and the AFCON 2025 semi-final.

These losses have raised questions about the mentality of the team, but Chelle firmly dismissed these claims.

Eric Chelle explains why he invited many young players to the team. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

“It is not a question of only mentality because the group has the mentality to win, but we need to put something fresh,” Chelle said.

“You know some players will come with a lot of energy. They will bring, for sure, 100% because they want to win, they want to improve, and the national team can provide this for them.”

Nigeria’s adventure during the June international window continues with a friendly match against World Cup-bound Portugal at Estádio Municipal de Leiria in Leiria, Portugal, on June 10, as confirmed by ANS.

Chelle explains his substitution

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle explained why he made seven half-time substitutions during the 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw.

The manager, who usually makes substitutions around the 70th minute, claimed that most of his players were tired and he needed to refresh the team.

Source: Legit.ng