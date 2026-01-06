Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has threatened to expose colleagues linked to a controversial pastor scandal

She claimed to have private chats as evidence and warned those involved to come forward

The video has sparked widespread social media reactions, leaving many questioning who might be implicated

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has stirred fresh controversy after releasing a video in which she threatened to expose fellow actresses she claims are connected to an ongoing scandal involving Pastor Chris Okafor.

In the video, which has been circulating widely on social media, Ogala alleged that some of her colleagues had inappropriate relationships with the cleric.

Doris Ogala hints at explosive revelations in Pastor Chris Okafor controversy. Credit: @chrisokaforministries, @mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

She warned that those involved should come forward to speak for themselves or risk being publicly named.

According to the actress, she has personal knowledge of those she accused and claimed to possess private chat messages to support her allegations.

She stated that several individuals had previously attacked or insulted her online but had since gone quiet, which she suggested was out of fear of being exposed.

Ogala went on to hint that she had a list of names and said she would reveal them one after another if those involved failed to confess voluntarily.

She also called out specific individuals, urging them to come forward and explain their alleged roles in the controversy.

The video has sparked intense reactions online, with many social media users expressing concern over the seriousness of the claims.

Watch the video below:

Doris Ogala trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_jibri_lee said:

"Na verydarkman suppose be ur husband."

adebell23 said:

"Mention them joor, we are waiting ❤️."

spoiltexgirlfriend

"Them coming out to confess is it also part of your liberation cos I don’t get 😂."

thatmumof5 said:

"I don't think you have the right to pull these women out because they once dated Paito kundu. As long as they were not used the way you were used. My opinion."

yizandcreations

"This is the only thing you are good at mtchewwwwww."

mikobobo07 said:

"Stop that shiit abeg, so you want to scatter people’s marriage and happy home because you have a beef with Chris, think twice and don’t try it."

ify_belovesucre said:

"Chris is not the only pastor sleeping with all D's celebraties, after they will be pressuring us online with cars and houses. Mention them jari there pressure don too much."

believe_believe96

"This week go long lol 😂."

chiomzzy__ said:

"So? He was single then so that’s not a big deal deal."

ebypresh_ said:

"Madam rest! You are becoming a nuisance 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️."

loveandbullettv said:

"You really love this man ooh😂."

chinwendu_sophia

"So if you mention their names what then will happen. They are adult and can choose to sleep with whomever only but if they are married 😂."

chimafortunate said:

"Who be the elderly woman wey dey sing wey short? Abeg help my amebo life😂."

ogenedu said:

"Nne you have a problem. Go take care of yourself and stop behaving like a kid. Even the new wife will laugh at you with the way you are going."

jacoshe said:

"Come @doris_ogala ,leave this matter..It has already happened. Give peace a chance. Do not be amongst those that want to destroy or bring down the church of God."

Doris Ogala’s comments reignite debate around Pastor Okafor allegations. Credit: @chrisokaforministries, @mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

Why Pastor Chris Okafor stepped aside

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Chris Okafor stepped aside amid controversies involving several women.

Addressing his congregation, the cleric said he had not rested since getting married and noted that it was time for him and his wife to rest and go on their honeymoon.

He described the period as a time for prayer and seeking God’s face, adding that they would be away for one month, returning in February.

Source: Legit.ng