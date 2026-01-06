Police have begun questioning alleged victims after Pastor Chris Okafor failed to honour an invitation from the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID)

The pastor was invited following complaints considered capable of causing a breach of public peace but did not appear as scheduled

The allegations, which surfaced on social media in mid-December 2025, have sparked investigations and wider reactions within religious circles

Police detectives in Lagos have begun probing alleged victims linked to controversial bedroom allegations against the Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor, after the cleric failed to honour an invitation from the SCID, Panti.

Pastor Okafor was invited to appear before the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the SCID by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The invitation followed a directive by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, who ordered a thorough investigation into multiple allegations said to be capable of causing a breach of public peace.

However, as of 7:00 p.m. on Monday, the pastor had not shown up at the SCID. Detectives told The Nation that they were still expecting him, noting that police operations run around the clock.

“We have not seen him yet, but we are still waiting because the police work 24 hours daily. So, for now, we cannot say he dared the police. Let’s wait till the end of today, hopefully, he will come,” a senior officer said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the police public relations officer, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the police received several complaints bordering on alleged sexual offences, which led to the formal invitation extended to the pastor.

A senior police officer at the SCID, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Monday that Pastor Okafor did not appear as requested. According to the source, officers handling the case waited throughout the day for him to be debriefed, but he failed to show up.

Following his absence, the police asked alleged victims to report to the SCID to assist with the investigation. The police assured them that their identities would be treated with strict confidentiality.

The controversy surrounding Pastor Okafor began in mid-December 2025 after multiple allegations surfaced on social media. Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, in a series of Instagram videos, alleged that she had a long-term sexual relationship with the cleric starting in 2017.

She accused him of making unfulfilled promises of marriage, sharing explicit material, and contributing to the collapse of her previous marriage.

The allegations have generated widespread reactions within religious and public circles. Reports indicate that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria may consider disciplinary action, while the pastor is also said to have stepped aside from pastoral duties pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

Pastor Chris Okafor trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omijagun said:

"If he doesn’t want to honour the invitation, then he should be arrested. He has to answer the questions being asked."

engr_alo_joseph said:

"If he is found guilty, the law should serve justice ASAP."

chairman_dsr said:

"He that allergies must prove, the victims should make statements to police with evidence before the police can arrest them, otherwise it's a mere social media rant. the victims must write petition or else he may sue police for fundamental human rights violations, court base on facts not cho cho choo in social media, but if the victims make statements that indicted him of the crime, if he doesn't appear to police, police will get warrants from court and appear in his house, either ways, he must answer to the crime, but if the victim doesn't feed police with any information but just rants on social media, police hands are tied, they can't do otherwise, infact police may even arrest the victims for cyber bullying him and wrong accusations."

ose.jenny.7 said:

"And CAN dey look..."

bettychuks07

"Person wey for just jejeli marry Doris and avoid all these. He forget say "hell hath no fury like that of a woman's"."

king_george747

"Envelops go fly for CP case closed 😂."

kelechicasmir said:

"Person wey no honour God, no go honour police invitation...😂."

auntynene_blog said:

"This man cup is full, Doris was just an instrument used my God to expose him. Who doesn’t know Chris Okafor??"

d_real_kemzy said:

"Make they catch him hold him They must not leave him 😂."

whirldemon said:

"Matter don wear another colour of agbada... 😂😂😂😂😂."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"But he’s in retreat with his God na , he will come àfter everything 😂 😂."

seanpeteofficial said:

"Dey sha no won allow you enjoy that your honeymoon by force sha 😂."

shanti_ace said:

"He should have postponed that wedding 😂😂. That was what triggered Doris. And now all his other victims have remembered him. 2026 go long o 😂😂."

symphony_mind said:

"Make Una catch am."

pray_with_mighty_royal_ said:

"Nobody is talking about baby testimony again. Why is this country like this?"

pheliciti said:

"There are a lot of Chris Okafors parading themselves as pastors, they will all be disgraced soon."

rejoiceworld123 said:

"Make Una catch am oh before him run like Bobrisky lol 😂."

bhaddestosha said:

"Go and arrest him ..you are given enough respect by inviting him ..he didn’t honor the invitation then he should be arrested."

