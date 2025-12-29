Pastor Chris Okafor invites DSS and police to excavate his church altar amidst allegations from actress Doris Ogala

Ogala claims a construction collapse at the altar led to a death, and the person was buried secretly beneath Pastor Okafor's altar

Social media reacts with divided opinions to the preacher's open invitation for a televised investigation

Pastor Chris Okafor has publicly invited Nigeria's Department of State Services and the Nigerian police to excavate his church altar following actress Doris Ogala's explosive allegations.

The clergyman made the open invitation during his Sunday service on December 28, 2025, at Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

In a video circulating on social media, Pastor Okafor addressed the congregation about Ogala's recent claim that someone was buried beneath the altar where he preaches. He said he was abroad when the altar was built.

"There was an allegation that someone was buried on this altar. When this altar was built I was far away outside the country," he stated.

The clergy went further by inviting the DSS and the Nigerian Police, offering to fund the entire investigation and have it broadcast across the nation. He emphasised his readiness to make the process transparent by involving media houses.

The clergyman also extended the invitation to all relevant government authorities, insisting he was prepared for any investigation.

"I'm using this occasion to openly invite the DSS, the Nigerian police, and all constituted government authorities. I will sponsor all that it will take. They should come and break this altar" .

"I will sponsor it, and it will be televised live. We will invite all the news stations, let them come," Pastor Okafor said.

Doris Ogala's allegations about the church altar

Legit.ng recently reported that Doris Ogala had escalated her ongoing feud with the pastor by calling for a DSS investigation into his church altar.

Speaking on the KAA Truths podcast, the Nollywood actress alleged that a construction collapse at the site caused someone's death.

She further claimed that a blogger discovered something suspicious buried at the altar, prompting Pastor Okafor to beg her to silence the blogger.

Ogala specifically urged the DSS to "dig up" the altar where the clergyman delivers his sermons.

Netizens react to Pastor Okafor's invitation

@officialstainless said:

"Ur alter was built and you were far away lol 😂😂😂😂 damage control , pastor find way Make peace with that lady o swallow ur pride"

@ademola_lara commented:

"You caused all these problems for yourself. You have kept a lot secrets with Doris and she thought you could dump her and get away with it, like you have done in the past"

@whitysal wrote:

"Show us now before den go come oo so we go know if den do touch am before the police will come to break it😂"

@jayemoni reacted:

"All the sheep in the audience...willfully blind,.willfully dumb, clearly no lover of God because this is no man of God and that is no house of God. Clapping for nonsense, supporting nonsense, idolizing a sinful man instead of getting right with God! SMDH"

@talknado2 opined:

"I believe you pastor. Yes you messed up by sleeping with that hooligan. But like me and everyone else, you're human. You sinned, you didn't commit a crime. You sinned against God. You've asked for forgiveness. God has forgiven you. I have also forgiven you. You have made your decision that you'll not marry that Agbero woman and we stand by you 💯. You will not marry her and heaven will not fall. She'll tire out. Be patient THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

@barbieluxury said:

"You don't need to explain sir we know she is telling lies to be relevant as her acting carrier has faile"

Pastor Chris Okafor kneels to apologise to Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor publicly apologised to Doris Ogala during a church livestream on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries knelt before his congregation and admitted to past mistakes.

He specifically named the actress whilst offering restitution to her and anyone else he had offended, though he insisted her allegations were untrue.

