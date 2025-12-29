VDM has reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his take on what the cleric said to his congregation

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the video of Pastor Chris Okafor apologising to his church over allegations made by actress Doris Ogala about their alleged relationship.

The activist stepped in after Doris Ogala was reportedly arrested and detained following actions allegedly linked to the cleric.

Fans react to VDM's video about Pastor Chris Okafor after apology to Doris ogala/ Photo credit@mma_ogala/@verydarkblackman/@chrisokafior

Source: Instagram

VDM later brought forward one of the cleric’s alleged daughter, who shared claims about what their father allegedly did to them while growing up.

Pastor Chris Okafor later issued an apology video following the allegations, during which he promised to make restitution for his wrongdoings.

VDM reacts to Pastor Chris Okafor’s claims

Reacting, VDM released a video analysing the pastor’s statements, particularly those concerning his daughter.

He described the cleric as manipulative, alleging that parts of the messages his daughter sent were deliberately omitted.

VDM shares alleged chat between Pastor Chris Okafor and daughter

Pastor Chris Okafor trends over VDM'as video. Photo credit@chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

In the video, the activist shared messages allegedly sent by Pastor Chris Okafor to his daughter. He questioned why the cleric kept those messages away from his congregation and claimed that all the girl wanted was for her school fees to be paid.

According to the messages shared by VDM, the cleric allegedly rained curses on his daughter and asked her to meet her mother to confirm who her father was.

VDM claims he set a trap for Pastor Chris Okafor

VDM also stated that he deliberately set a trap for Pastor Chris Okafor, which he claimed the cleric fell for. According to him, the pastor mentioned that the name of the lady who spoke in his video was not Chi but Amarachi.

VDM explained that he intentionally concealed the identity of the lady who spoke against the cleric, adding that he advised her to stop using Amara and go by Chi. He claimed that the cleric later revealed the full name himself in the video he shared.

VDM sheds fake tears over Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology

In the same reaction video, the Ratel president was seen dramatically wiping his face and nose with tissues as Pastor Chris Okafor apologised to Doris Ogala. He appeared to shed fake tears while reacting to the cleric’s apology.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor:

Pastor Chris Okafor share step taken about Doris Ogala

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Chris Okafor had reacted to the allegations Doris Ogala made about him while preaching at his church.

The clergy explained his spiritual plan and blasted the actress, insisting that she must provide proof of her allegations. Fans reacted to the video, asking questions and criticizing the cleric over his alleged relationship with the actress.

Source: Legit.ng