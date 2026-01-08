Pastor Okafor argued that marriage is not a cure for a wandering eye, stating that a man without discipline will still chase women

The cleric challenged men to look beyond physical attractiveness, questioning why many prioritize handsome or beautiful faces

The sermon comes at a high-stakes moment for the preacher, as Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has recently hit him with a ₦1 billion

A video of embattled cleric Pastor Chris Okafor delivering a message about discipline and sexual self-control amid his ongoing probe by the police has gone viral.

This is coming after the Nigerian police confirmed that the cleric has appeared before the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Lagos, for questioning.

Okafor initially resisted the directive, believing he could disregard the summons since a related case involving actress Doris Ogala was already being handled at the Zone 2 Command in Onikan.

He described unchecked desire as the major reason many people repeatedly fall into trouble.

During a sermon, the clergyman said both men and women continue to struggle in life, not because temptation is unusual, but because many refuse to discipline their urges.

Pastor Okafor argues that marriage is not a cure for a wandering eye. Photos: @chrisokaforministries/IG.

Source: Instagram

Quoting a Bible passage that warns against relying solely on physical appearance, Pastor Okafor challenged those who judge potential partners based on looks alone.

He asked the congregation.

“You say she is beautiful, but what about her character? You say he is handsome, but what about his altar?”

He explained that most people make emotional decisions based on looks, wealth, or charm, only to later realize that their choices came from a place of uncontrolled desire rather than wisdom.

According to him, the real test of maturity is discipline, the ability to say no even when opportunity is present.

The preacher added that many assume marriage will automatically stop a man from chasing women.

He stated:

“Married or unmarried, if a man is not disciplined, he will still chase women everywhere. In the plane, in the malls, even women who just need help.”

He lamented that some of the worst cases happen inside the church, where a few men turn places of worship into hunting grounds, disturbing the peace of female members.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Pastor Chris Okafor's sermon

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Baruch_Bashan commented:

"Was this teaching coming from inexperience or experiential knowledge and learning?"

@vuga001 noted:

"He was just speaking about himself because nobody knew his shady deeds by then"

@BlacS1728 stated:

"What He meant was make money first then u can carry as many Nyanshes as u want But if u leva make money c*m dey opeuh all d time,na stagnation be your name"

@Omobaonanusi wrote:

"Why do people still listen to him whenever he spews his balderdash! In Saner Climes, he would be languishing in jail right now!"

@derekzimmie shared:

"Everything he says is true and 100%. It's your life. Biological fathers who smoke and womanize still advise us and we listen. He’s been there and knows what he’s saying. God chooses the foolish to shame the wise."

Pastor Chris Okafor challenges men to look beyond physical attractiveness. Photo: @chrisokaforministries/IG.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala escalates allegations against Pastor Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Doris Ogala escalated her allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor from the pulpit of his Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

She claimed he possesses compromising material, including "5 million maggots" worth of evidence against her.

Ogala accused the pastor of sharing her private images with his lawyer and close associates without consent, describing it as a severe privacy violation.

She revealed that Okafor offered her $10,000 to make false statements blaming other pastors, which she accepted but refused to follow through on.

Source: Legit.ng