Pastor Chris Okafor recently warned his congregation about the consequences of persecuting him

He linked such actions to potential spiritual and personal repercussions for believers

The sermon comes amid the ongoing Doris Ogala saga, a public controversy that has drawn widespread attention and sparked online debate

In a recent pulpit sermon, Pastor Chris Okafor warned his church members about the spiritual consequences of opposing him, linking his message to the ongoing crisis with actress Doris Ogala.

During his sermon, the cleric said: “When you see a people or a person attacking a church, attacking a man of God, that person is not just a human being. That person is a demon, a devil sent on assignment. If you strike the shepherd, the sheep will scatter.”

pastor Chris Okafor’s startling message to his congregation about persecution Credit: @chrisoakforministries, @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

He explained that the persecution of a man of God is not just an attack on the individual but also on the congregation and their blessings. “Every time you see an attack on a man of God who is genuinely innocent, it’s not just an attack on him—it’s an attack on you,” he said.

Pastor Okafor further emphasised that a prophet carries blessings, help, and prosperity for the people.

“Number one, it is your blessing that is being attacked. Number two, it is your help that they are attacking. And thirdly, it is your prosperity that is under attack,” he said.

He urged believers to remain aligned with God and His prophet, warning that associating with those who oppose divine authority could compromise their spiritual protection.

“Whatever you attack or stay around people that attack what God sent to preserve you, you lose the covering,” he warned.

Watch him preach below:

Pastor Chris Okafor trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

roo.ney101 said:

"Get out of here."

lucas_ugoh said:

"Know God for yourself..your pastor no special pass you….we all have free access to communicate and build a personal relationship with God."

serenetta_apple

"I think k you're the wolf I'm shepherd's clothing in this case."

childofgrace11

"See brainwashing."

tweeama39856103 said:

"Na men full the church."

turbanqueenn said:

"Head manipulator of the kingdom of darkness.."

spiritofsaco said:

"That is the same way one pastor in Abeokuta is brainwashing his goats in his church - owing people money since 2021 and baboon says he would not pay."

ayaobaomojesu

"You said it by yourself genuine man of God not fake pastor. Are you also a fake pastor."

roo.ney101

"Get out of here."

apstchuckszee said:

"When God is dealing with men, He deals with men individually. Wether Apostle/prophet/Evangelist/pastor or Teacher, God is no respecter of any Man in as much as that Man has sinned against the standard of His word and ordinances, God will surely deal with him. Pastors should stop making themselves to look like God so that they will brainwash their gullible followers to be looking up to them instead of God."

king.fred.7771 said:

"Oga get out is ur attack nothing concerned innocent people."

xo_kingwest

"Pastor chris opueh."

quincyigue said:

"Where did Jesus tell his disciples this when the Scribes sort to arrest him. 😭🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 fake pastor???"

florencegabriel1281 said:

"Sir please go and do DNA to prove your innocent period Our God can not be mock."

naa.sipping.mocha said:

"Go and honour the police 'invite', r4pists pastor."

toptitem_multi said:

"Go and keep quite who is man of God you be man of God ???"

serenetta_apple said:

"Dem even get mind to tell us to connect to Chris Okafor😂😂."

Pastor Chris Okafor delivers a warning that leaves church members stunned Credit: @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Why Pastor Chris Okafor stepped aside

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Chris Okafor stepped aside amid controversies involving several women.

Addressing his congregation, the cleric said he had not rested since getting married and noted that it was time for him and his wife to rest and go on their honeymoon.

He described the period as a time for prayer and seeking God’s face, adding that they would be away for one month, returning in February.

Source: Legit.ng