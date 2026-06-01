Nollywood actor and comedian Adeshina Okiki Oshin, popularly known as Janmole, has reportedly passed away

His death comes more than a year after he reportedly survived a serious accident that left many fans praying for him.

Janmole’s passing marks the third loss in Nollywood within one week, leaving many movie lovers heartbroken

Fresh grief has hit the Yoruba movie industry following reports that Nollywood actor and comedian Adeshina Okiki Oshin, widely known as Janmole, has passed away.

News of the actor’s death surfaced on Monday, June 1, after an Ibadan-based radio station, Success FM, shared the heartbreaking update on Facebook.

News of Adesina Okiki Oshin's death surfaced on Monday, June 1. Photos: Adesina Okiki Oshin

Source: Instagram

The radio station wrote:

“Heartbreaking news hits the Yoruba movie industry as multi-talented actor, filmmaker, and comedian Adeshina Okiki Oshin, popularly known as Janmole, has reportedly passed away.”

The post also extended condolences to his family, friends, the people of Okeho, and the wider Nollywood community.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the cause of his death remain unclear.

Janmole’s reported passing has become even more painful for many fans because it comes over a year after he survived a major accident.

At the time, the actor’s recovery had brought relief to many who feared the worst.

Janmole’s death also adds to a deeply emotional week in Nollywood.

His reported passing comes shortly after the deaths of actor Patrick Okoye and veteran Yoruba actor Fesogboye Oyewole.

Read the post below:

Fans, colleagues mourn Okiki Oshin's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@yekunle Oyekanmi stated:

"I saw his Skit with Dunmomi on Ileya Ram, like three days ago. what really happened ?"

@Ipadeola Sodiq noted:

"Oyekunle Oyekanmi that's when i saw him last..on his way to yidi he passed through our house and we both exchange pleasantly... Rest well and struggle no more egbon"

@Sunday Taiwo Amos wrote:

"This is serious. May his Soul rest in Peace He posted three days ago"

Olatunji Ridwan shared:

"Aaaaaaaah! This is serious, Am watching his movie right now and Facebook drop the notification Rest in peace............"

Adedeji Kamiyo noted:

"If u wish am dead and his not dead nah u and ur generations go suffer the death unless its true bcs nothing we no go see online bcs of views and engagement"

Giwa Akinpelumi Hayzed shared:

"This guy and okele in one movie the movie is full of laughs. May your soul rest in peace"

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year football deal.

Source: Legit.ng