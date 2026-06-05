Internet personality Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO surfaced online amid her case with EFCC

Legit.ng recalls that the star was dragged before a Federal High Court over a N36 million alleged fraud

In a recent online video, Blessing passionately appealed to Nigerians, leaving many curious

Nigerian relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has spoken out following her ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a simple video shared on her Instagram page, Blessing CEO made a passionate appeal to Nigerians.

Blessing CEO finally responds as latest EFCC case sparks reactions. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She asked well-meaning Nigerians to keep her in their prayers.

The controversial star expressed optimism that her current ordeal would eventually turn into a testimony.

“Keep me in your prayers. It will end in praise,” she said in the video.

Her statement quickly stirred reactions across social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in.

See her post below:

Legit.ng recalls that Blessing CEO was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N36 million fraud.

The influencer appeared before Justice D.I. Dipeolu at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi on Friday, May 15.

Blessing CEO is facing prosecution over alleged N36 million fraud. Photos: EFCC.

Source: Instagram

According to the EFCC in a statement on Friday, Blessing CEO allegedly collected N36 million from a woman identified as Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, over a property deal in Lekki, Lagos.

The commission alleged that she falsely claimed the money was for the lease of a six-bedroom detached duplex located at No. 1B Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki.

Her counsel, P.I. Nwafor, informed the court that the influencer had already refunded N24 million to the complainant and was making moves to settle the remaining balance.

“We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance. The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case,” the lawyer reportedly told the court.

However, the EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, S.I. Suleiman, quickly opposed the request.

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria remained the complainant in the case, not the private individual allegedly involved in the transaction.

“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment,” he stated.

Despite the defence’s attempt to seek time for settlement talks, Justice Dipeolu ruled that any private agreement between the parties would not stop the criminal proceedings already before the court.

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

martinez_vado_ said:

"Omor, stay one side first. We no get prayer point for you like this. School children dey forest."

crazy_christabelle said:

"Sending you hugs 🫂. Life can happen to anyone."

chiegwuhome

"Nigerians don’t need distractions right now 😂😂."

kemysneh said:

"We Dey pray for Nigeria; madam pray for yourself, we have more pressing issues to pray about."

ivybeauty_official said:

"It’s well,if truly you’re sick May the Lord heal you 🥺❤️we are tired of bad news already 💔."

lizbenykebs said:

"Are you in the den of bandits? If not rest our prayers have been channelled to all kidnapped victims in the nation for now."

Verydarkman petitions police over Blessing CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media activist VDM took legal steps against Blessing CEO over her stage 4 breast cancer claims.

The critic submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, accusing her of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, and false representation.

VeryDarkMan, who donated ₦150 to her cause, stated that the financial strain contributed to severe ulcers, prompting his decision to pursue legal action for accountability.

Source: Legit.ng