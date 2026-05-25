Alexx Ekubo’s family released full funeral arrangements weeks after the actor passed away, following complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer at Evercare Hospital

The late actor’s family members thanked fans, friends, and colleagues for their support while describing Alexx as a man remembered for love, warmth, faith, and generosity

Funeral activities for the Nollywood star will be held in both Lagos and Abia State, with family members inviting fans and colleagues to honour his memory

The family of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has released the full programme for his burial, following his death earlier this month.

Legit.ng reported that the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Evercare Hospital after complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. His loss has left the entertainment industry and his fans in deep sorrow.

Alexx Ekubo’s family announces funeral arrangements as Nollywood colleagues and fans continue mourning the late actor. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared on the late actor's Instagram page on Monday, May 25, his family expressed gratitude for the love, prayers, and support shown since his passing.

They described him as someone who lived with laughter, generosity, and strong devotion to God and his loved ones.

His presence, they said, always lifted hearts and created memories that will remain forever.

Funeral activities schedule for Alexx Ekubo

The family invited friends, colleagues, and fans to join them in celebrating his life, as they released the full funeral plans.

The funeral events will begin with a Service of Songs on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos. The programme will run from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with guests asked to dress in white.

A Wake Keep will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the family home located at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

The Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

This will be followed by the Interment at the family compound in Ujari Village in Abia State.

A Reception will be held immediately after the burial at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State. The dress code for all events remains white.

The family noted that the overwhelming support has been a source of strength during this painful time and asked that people continue to keep Alexx, his wife, and the entire family in their prayers.

The announcement was signed by Mazi Alex Oji Ekubo Okwaraeke (UGWUARO) on behalf of the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family.

Read Alexx Ekubo's funeral arrangements posted on Instagram below:

Singer KCee mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian singer KCee shared a touching tribute video to mourn the passing of actor Alexx Ekubo.

On Thursday, May 14, the Afrobeats singer shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and others dancing together, reflecting on the bond they shared while the late actor was alive.

KCee lamented how Nigerians often wait until someone dies before openly showing love or appreciation, while urging his followers to celebrate their loved ones and offer support while they are still alive instead of saving beautiful words for funerals.

Source: Legit.ng