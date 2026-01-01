Apostle Barnabas Shalom has reacted to the series of controversies trailing Pastor Chris Okafor following claims made by Doris Ogala

In the recording, he was heard saying he felt ashamed after listening to what the cleric’s alleged daughter said about her experience

Fans were divided over the video, with many taking sides and sharing their views on the cleric and the ongoing controversy

The founder of Truth Assembly International Ministry, Apostle Barnabas Shalom, has reacted to the series of controversies trailing Pastor Chris Okafor.

Pastor Chris Okafor has been under intense scrutiny following allegations made by actress Doris Ogala, who claimed they were once in a relationship and alleged that he vowed never to get married.

Ogala also recently presented another woman who she alleged has a child for the cleric, while sharing details of the ordeal the woman was said to be going through.

In his video, Apostle Barnabas Shalom reacted to claims allegedly made by Pastor Chris Okafor’s daughter.

He said he felt ashamed after hearing what was said and questioned how a man of God could allegedly have children with different women.

He further asked how the cleric could still mount the pulpit to preach amid the controversies surrounding him.

Apostle Shalom speaks on exposing clerics

In the video, Apostle Shalom said he was not concerned about public backlash, adding that any cleric exposed by God would face serious consequences in his hands.

He noted that he had been criticised in the past because he is a cleric, explaining that this was why he felt compelled to react to the actions of fellow pastors.

What fans said about Apostle Shalom's video

Reactions have trailed he video shared by the clergy. Fans were divided over his utterance as they shared their take about the video. Here are comments below:

@donemmynaijagraphics stated:

"I love you, I didn't no u oooo but I love you u're speaking the truth oooo.. I'm a winner chapel member but my heart goes with u now dis days.... It's a month now I'm following ur videos.. pls who are u n where's ur church."

@kingmichaelchatellier shared:

"Go sit down.. lots of God's chosen in the bible with worse sin.. David, Solomon, paul, isaac, Peter to mention a few. Who are you to judge anyone. casting the first stone?".

@dromokhudu reacted:

"When issues like this happens MOG need to desist from commenting until investigations are completely. There have been instances where daughters have been manipulated against their fathers oh."

@chimex_shed wrote:

"That church should be shut down."

@udchelsea said:

"To preach what exactly? Heavy punch line, truth must be told. God bless you sir."

