A Nigerian cleric, Chris Okafor, has applauded his newly married partner for her love and concern towards him amid his clash with Doris Ogala.

The video quickly circulated on social media platforms and sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Pastor Chris Okafor appreciates new wife

The clip captured a moment during a church gathering where the pastor openly expressed appreciation towards his wife while standing before the congregation.

An Instagram user @ijeomadaisy, shared the video via her official account, causing mixed reactions from netizens.

In the video, the pastor talked about the emotional trauma he experienced recently, explaining that the period had affected his general wellbeing.

Remember, actress Doris Ogala had called out the pastor for having an affair with her and leaving her to marry another woman.

Speaking after the incident, pastor Chris thanked his wife for offering consistent care and emotional support, recounting how she frequently checked on him during the night to ensure he was fine and felt cared for.

According to him, she checked up on him about 20 times every night and made sure that he was fine.

He confessed that presence provided comfort and calm at a time he found challenging.

He also acknowledged members of his family, expressing appreciation for their concern and involvement.

In his words:

"I have to say this. It has not been easy. I have not been able to eat, barb my hair nor shave. I want you to also help me thank my family members, especially the first lady. She will check on me 20 times at night. Are you okay? Don't worry. I'm here for you. Please first lady come I want to appreciate you. Thank you. You are the reason I live. You're the one for me."

Reactions as Pastor Chris appreciates wife

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Tcexquisitelooks said:

"The wife healing go long."

Vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup wrote:

"She no dey sleep?"

Bumzy_fabrics2 said:

"Aunty pick me. We are here to check on u too later ma."

Zinny19__ said:

"The new wife will be feeling like the icing on the cake."

Winnyivy_ reacted:

"This girl tears go plenty."

Daleenruka said:

"Some women dey try. Amidst all the back stories and baggages, you still choke head. Congratulations sis."

Alexchihairz said:

"We will all come out one day too to hear from her."

Amygoldrefresh said:

"Person wey ignore signs go see wonders, that comment live rent in my head."

@KEKA Esq said:

"Frustration is real but there is a reward for everything. Only God will judge if Doris intenstions are pure or bad. what if he married her."

@MimaSacerdoceR said:

"I know we are all humain being and we are not perfect and we will be but when an Holy Spirit lives in you, you will have resistance to do certain things don’t just make a mistake and come later to give an excuse that I am a human being I made mistakes."

@Have Faith added:

"Very interesting move. Please what’s the title of this movie: The pastor is a good Actor. That guy called pastor nailed the script whaoooo."

