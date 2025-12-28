A Nigerian man has shared his opinion after watching a clip of Pastor Chris Okafor apologising to his church members

Chris Okafor was called out by actress Doris Ogala, who lamented that the pastor had an affair with her for years and left her to marry someone else

Reacting to Chris's apology video, the X user stated that his apology didn't seem genuine, but was a desperate attempt to guilt-trip his church members

A Nigerian man has reacted to a now-viral video of Chris Okafor tendering an apology to his church members.

This follows allegations made against the cleric by actress Doris Ogala about 'using' and dumping her to marry another woman.

Man urges Chris Okafor to own up to his mistakes amid Doris Ogala saga. Photo credit: @Bissiriyu, Doris Ogala, Chris Okafor/X.

Source: Twitter

In a new video, the pastor had offered an apology to members of his congregation after the controversy went viral on social media.

Man criticises Pastor Chris Okafor's apology message

His choice of words in the clip however attracted mixed reactions, with some viewers questioning the sincerity behind the message and others calling for accountability.

In a post shared on the X platform, the man identified as @bissiriyu expressed strong reservations about the apology.

He stated that the message delivered by the pastor appeared manipulative rather than remorseful, arguing that it seemed designed to appeal emotionally to church members in order to prevent them from distancing themselves from him or his ministry.

According to him, the apology lacked genuine acceptance of responsibility and instead leaned towards shifting sympathy in his favour.

In his words:

"He was only out to guilt-trip his church members not to abandon him and his church. So because he saw his wife having sexx with another man, it affected his own behaviour that he had to also have sexx carelessly outside? Does this even make sense? He should own up his shitss without manipulating anyone."

Man faults Chris Okafor after he tendered an apology to church members. Photo credit: @Chris Okafor/X.

Source: Twitter

The reaction followed public claims by Doris Ogala, who accused Pastor Chris Okafor of maintaining a secret relationship with her before eventually marrying another woman.

Reactions as man criticises Chris Okafor

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their various opinions.

Joy Osi said:

"People would soon make excuses for him. Meanwhile, let’s assume it’s a female pastor going through all this shitt, and giving so much excuses, her church’s would be empty by now. But it’s a man, yea, it’s ok for him to do become promiscuous and evil because of a woman."

Adaji said:

"He that is without sin should cast the first stone. Yes he is a pastor but he is mortal and can fall to the temptations of the flesh. Nobody holy. Pastor Chris go and sin no more, it won't be easy but with God's help and the guidance of the holy Spirit you can do it."

Ggg said:

"Why are 9ja people no unless and foolish to see what’s wrong them close our eyes like this is bullshitt as a pastor you shouldn’t be doing all this and still manipulate people with a scripture from the Bible all because they are scared of God or respect God. Men e go hard ooo."

Taiye said:

"Why he apologized, didn't she show us that he gave her $10k, these are the men that tarnished the church and delusional people that made choices to stay there will not be able to leave so fingers won't point them."

Nigerian awakens added:

"I pity the ignorant and gullible ones listening to his fairy tales. The holy spirit will soon strike him for using the Lord's name to joke."

See the post below:

Man supports Pastor Chris Okafor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man spoke out in support of a popular pastor after watching a video that recently surfaced online.

In the video, the pastor spoke about women and explained why some men might not choose certain women as their wives.

Source: Legit.ng