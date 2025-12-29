A video of Pastor Chris Okafor speaking about his ex-wife during a recent church service emerged on social media

While addressing his congregation, the cleric called out his younger brother, who witnessed his former wife's actions

Okafor recalled how the occurrence broke him and took him time to recover, sparking another round of reactions online

Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, also known as Grace Nation Liberation City, has opened up about his ex-wife, revealing a private incident that emotionally broke him and took him time to recover.

Okafor, who had publicly apologised to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala during a church service on December 28, alleged in another video shared by Instagram blogger Temilola Sobola that he caught his ex-wife cheating on him.

Addressing his congregants, the pastor recounted how he cut short a trip to return home unexpectedly, where he found his ex-wife with another man.

He revealed that his younger brother, the only biological sibling he has, witnessed the moment as he called him out to join him at the church altar.

Pastor Okafor said he was only 22 or 23 at the time and the experience broke him deeply.

"We were travelling when something happened, and I asked them to turn back and go to the house. On getting to the house, we were not expected to come back that early. It was me and my immediate younger brother, the only biological brother I have.

"When we got home and opened the door, what we saw broke me from that moment. It was the woman I married with another man in the house.How do I say this to the people and the church?

"The lady in question, who is my ex-wife, is one of those who got attracted to the anointing without proper Christian foundation. I was 22/23 then. It broke me. It took me time to recover," he said.

The video of Pastor Chris Okafor recounting how he caught his ex-wife with another man is below:

Reactions trail Pastor Okafor's comments about ex-wife

The cleric’s allegations have since sparked diverse opinions online. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

marketrunzbybusola wrote:

"It's only God that knows the truth and can judge it all.... That's all I go talk. It is well."

sandybooboogagaa said:

"is he reading the apology.. just asking."

blackbabe_1 said:

"Explanation don Dey pass sermon wey we come church for oooo."

romanqudus said:

"Hope this man new wife deh observe everywhere sha ?"

slyboogy007 commented:

"So your wife had no christian foundation but u with christian foundation n a claimed pastor married her but go dey alter dey preach us b not equally yoked with unbelievers Mr, who dey advise u about damage control."

Pastor Chris Okafor's wife supports him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported a viral video that showed the moment Chris Okafor's new wife, Pearl, joined him on the church altar after his apology to Doris Ogala.

The heartwarming video saw the couple embrace each other while the choir sang a song.

Reacting to Pearl's action in the video, a netizen said, "She go soon come out come cry."

