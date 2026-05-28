Crystal Palace won the first European trophy in the club’s history after defeating Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the decisive goal as Oliver Glasner ended his reign with another major trophy for the Eagles

Crystal Palace will reportedly receive €7 million in prize money and secure qualification for next season’s Europa League

Crystal Palace etched their name into European football history after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final to lift the first continental trophy in the club’s history.

The dramatic final took place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, where French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta emerged as the hero with the decisive goal early in the second half.

Crystal Palace are the UEFA Conference League 2026 winners after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the final. Photo by Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the victory capped off an unforgettable campaign for the Eagles, who have now added a European title to what has already been one of the greatest periods in the club’s existence.

It was a tense and cautious encounter from the opening whistle, with both sides competing in a major European final for the very first time.

Opportunities were scarce during the opening stages, although Rayo Vallecano threatened through Alemao and Unai Lopez, who both came close before halftime.

Crystal Palace, however, slowly grew into the contest and almost broke the deadlock just before the break when Tyrick Mitchell headed narrowly wide from an excellent Adam Wharton delivery.

The breakthrough eventually arrived six minutes after the restart. Wharton’s powerful strike was pushed into Mateta’s path by goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, and the Palace striker reacted quickest to fire home from close range.

Mateta delivers as Glasner signs off in style

The winning goal marked Mateta’s 16th strike of the season and completed another memorable chapter in his remarkable Palace story.

The Frenchman had reportedly been close to leaving the club earlier in the year before an injury disrupted a proposed move to Italian giants AC Milan. Instead, he stayed and delivered the most important goal in Palace’s history.

Outgoing manager Oliver Glasner also leaves the club on a massive high after guiding Palace to an extraordinary run of success.

During his two-and-a-half-year spell at Selhurst Park, the Austrian coach delivered the FA Cup, Community Shield and now a European trophy.

Rayo Vallecano attempted to mount a comeback in the closing stages and came painfully close when Yeremy Pino struck both posts from a free-kick. However, Palace remained disciplined defensively and held firm until the final whistle sparked wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

The victory also secures Palace a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League, opening another exciting chapter for the London club.

How much will Crystal Palace receive

Aside from the historic sporting achievement, Crystal Palace are also set to benefit massively financially from their European success.

Oliver Glasner will walk away from Crystal Palace as a European winner after confirming he had no intention of reversing his decision to leave. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

UEFA’s prize distribution system rewards clubs at every stage of the competition, from league-phase participation bonuses to knockout progression payments.

By winning the tournament, Palace will reportedly receive an additional €7 million prize payout, while runners-up Rayo Vallecano are expected to earn €4 million, per Bolavip.

Clubs participating in the competition also receive €3.17 million simply for qualifying for the league phase, alongside bonuses for victories, draws and progression through each knockout round.

For a club like Crystal Palace, the financial impact of this European run could become one of the most profitable campaigns in their history.

Beyond the direct UEFA payments, the club is also expected to benefit from increased sponsorship opportunities, higher commercial value, ticket revenue and worldwide exposure.

With Europa League football now secured for next season, Palace fans will hope the club can continue building on this historic success, even as they prepare for life after Glasner’s departure.

How much Arsenal earned after winning EPL

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are projected to finish as the highest earners with an estimated payout ranging between £175 million and £181 million.

Second-place finishers Manchester City are expected to earn between £171 million and £177 million, while third place Manchester United could receive around £165 million to £171 million.

Source: Legit.ng