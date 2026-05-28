Young Nigerian Man who Started Noiler Chicken Poultry Shows Many Eggs He Got after Few Months
- A smart Nigerian man who went into noiler chicken farming has started raking in profit as his animals hit maturity
- Brooding the chicken from day-olds, the man housed them in a modern cage that allows for easy litter management
- As he showed the bucket of eggs his noilers laid, many people asked him the type of feed he gave to his chickens to aid their productivity
A young Nigerian man who went into a poultry business many months ago has shown people his progress.
The smart man started chicken rearing from a day-old phase till when the chickens reached maturity.
Noilers for egg production
Aiming for egg production, the young man (@best_noilers_layers.farm) got noiler chickens as opposed to layers that are popularly used for that purpose.
The man built a multi-step cage to house all his birds. In one of the sections, he kept his turkeys.
Below each section is a flat board with wood shavings that absorb the noiler chicken's litter. He used nets for their feet to allow easy litter disposal.
Farming noiler chickens in Nigeria
In a recent video, the man showed the moment his noilers became mature enough to lay eggs. The farmer placed a board to allow for easy laying.
After collecting all the eggs his noilers produced, he showed them off in a bucket. Many people wanted to know the age at which his chickens started laying.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
olori harlamu said:
"Mine are 4 month now and they av not start laying this month ending they will be 5 month."
He replied:
"And if I may ask.. what are you feeding them at their 4months old? Cuz poor feeding may cuz slow egg production too."
Chioma Genevieve igwe said:
"My second batch of noiler is 22weeks old but they haven’t started laying yet. I started giving them layer feed since 19weeks."
Peter Genesis|A king & Priest asked:
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"Do you feed them with layers feed?"
He responded:
"For now they are all on grower feed till I see their first eggs then I can gradually switch to layer mash or layer pellets."
DRACARYS said:
"One thing go Dey tell u make u dey free dem to play sometimes outside the cage once u do am sha know say u go turn hunter cus na inside bush dem go Dey lay egg oh."
16sixty16 asked:
"How many weeks now."
He said:
"14 weeks now."
EJIWUNMI TREATS & CO asked:
"Can this cage rear from a day old chic?"
doubledee262 said:
"Go and start buy egg crates….Congratulations."
bayor asked:
"Please bro I can rear layers inside this kind of cage?"
The farmer said:
"Of course, that’s where my layers are."
Another young poultry farmer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man shared how he went through the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), trying out different businesses.
Despite having to juggle between being an entrepreneur and a student, the man still had a great run with his academics. At one point in school, he was a poultry farmer.
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo is a journalist who has been writing on human interest topics since 2019. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He is the head of Human Interest and Diaspora Desk at Legit. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.