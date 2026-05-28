A smart Nigerian man who went into noiler chicken farming has started raking in profit as his animals hit maturity

Brooding the chicken from day-olds, the man housed them in a modern cage that allows for easy litter management

As he showed the bucket of eggs his noilers laid, many people asked him the type of feed he gave to his chickens to aid their productivity

A young Nigerian man who went into a poultry business many months ago has shown people his progress.

The smart man started chicken rearing from a day-old phase till when the chickens reached maturity.

The man says he uses grower feed for his noiler chickens. Photo source: @best_noilers_layers.farm

Source: TikTok

Noilers for egg production

Aiming for egg production, the young man (@best_noilers_layers.farm) got noiler chickens as opposed to layers that are popularly used for that purpose.

The man built a multi-step cage to house all his birds. In one of the sections, he kept his turkeys.

Below each section is a flat board with wood shavings that absorb the noiler chicken's litter. He used nets for their feet to allow easy litter disposal.

The man says he is excited about his egg production. Photo source: @best_noilers_layers.farm

Source: TikTok

Farming noiler chickens in Nigeria

In a recent video, the man showed the moment his noilers became mature enough to lay eggs. The farmer placed a board to allow for easy laying.

After collecting all the eggs his noilers produced, he showed them off in a bucket. Many people wanted to know the age at which his chickens started laying.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

olori harlamu said:

"Mine are 4 month now and they av not start laying this month ending they will be 5 month."

He replied:

"And if I may ask.. what are you feeding them at their 4months old? Cuz poor feeding may cuz slow egg production too."

Chioma Genevieve igwe said:

"My second batch of noiler is 22weeks old but they haven’t started laying yet. I started giving them layer feed since 19weeks."

Peter Genesis|A king & Priest asked:

"Do you feed them with layers feed?"

He responded:

"For now they are all on grower feed till I see their first eggs then I can gradually switch to layer mash or layer pellets."

DRACARYS said:

"One thing go Dey tell u make u dey free dem to play sometimes outside the cage once u do am sha know say u go turn hunter cus na inside bush dem go Dey lay egg oh."

16sixty16 asked:

"How many weeks now."

He said:

"14 weeks now."

EJIWUNMI TREATS & CO asked:

"Can this cage rear from a day old chic?"

doubledee262 said:

"Go and start buy egg crates….Congratulations."

bayor asked:

"Please bro I can rear layers inside this kind of cage?"

The farmer said:

"Of course, that’s where my layers are."

Another young poultry farmer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man shared how he went through the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), trying out different businesses.

Despite having to juggle between being an entrepreneur and a student, the man still had a great run with his academics. At one point in school, he was a poultry farmer.

Source: Legit.ng