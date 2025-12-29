A man has pointed out what he noticed as popular Nigerian clergyman Chris Okafor addressed his relationship with his daughter

In his recent Sunday service on December 28, 2025, the preacher spoke about how his past marriage affected his life and career

Following that, Pastor Okafor called his daughter to the pulpit and asked her questions about the kind of relationship they share

A man shared what he noticed as Chris Okafor, senior pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, opened up about current allegations against him.

During a Sunday service on December 28, 2025, Pastor Okafor firmly denied all allegations involving his daughter, stating clearly that nothing inappropriate ever happened under his supervision.

Man Shares Observations About Chris Okafor’s Daughter’s Body Language While Addressing Allegations

He argued that if anything had truly occurred, it would have been reported long ago and addressed by the authorities.

In an emotional moment during the service, he called his children forward and asked them directly if he had ever behaved inappropriately toward them.

He asked his daughter if he had ever touched her in any inappropriate way, and she replied in the negative.

Man shares observations about Chris Okafor’s daughter

On his X page, @ejykmykel1 reposted the video and shared what he noticed about the pastor’s daughter’s body language.

He said in his X post:

“Somebody should tell this Pastor that all this are no longer necessary we already know the truth... The body language of his daughter speaks different in the video. He should stop complicating things for himself.”

See the X post below:

Reactions trail man’s observation about Chris Okafor’s daughter

@OgaDeeno

Is this another daughter of his’ or the same one that testified against him on VDM’s show ?

@Roseangel009

If Doris comes out with an evidence to counter this they will say she's wicked.

Chris should stop all these drama.

He has apologized to those he hurts with a particular mention of Doris Ogala and even knelt in the church begging for forgiveness. From now on silence is golden, otherwise Doris might bring another thing up. She's ready…

@bissiriyu

The said daughter couldn't even look straight to her father. This Pastor needs to drop all these theatrics as they are destroying him more.

@mummmylusty

It's so obvious. A pastor who does not know the character of God. Saying God will purnish you

@Doyinabiolaa

Well. I ain’t seeing any body language tho

@ReneilweTshaimo

Observe the girl well. Is she really saying what she wants to say or she’s been told to respond as forcefully prepped?

Man criticises Pastor Chris Okafor's apology

A Nigerian man has shared his opinion after watching a clip of Pastor Chris Okafor apologising to his church members.

Chris Okafor was called out by actress Doris Ogala, who lamented that the pastor had an affair with her for years and left her to marry someone else.

Reacting to Chris's apology video, the X user stated that his apology didn't seem genuine, but was a desperate attempt to guilt-trip his church members.

