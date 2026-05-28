Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has sent a message to Mikel Arteta ahead of the Champions League final against PSG on Saturday, May 30

The Gunners will feature in their second final in two decades, where they lost to Barcelona 2-1

Paris Saint-Germain are playing in their second consecutive UCL final after pummeling Inter Milan 5-1 to win their first title

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has sent an important message to coach Mikel Arteta ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30.

The North London side qualified for their first Champions League final in 20 years, after losing in the semifinal last season.

The Gunners are entering the UCL final, after lifting their first Premier League title in 22 years under Arsene Wenger.

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue urges Mikel Arteta not to field Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly against PSG. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Eboue cautions Mikel on fielding 2 players

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has warned Mikel Arteta against fielding Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the UEFA Champions League final.

According to UK Metro, the former Ivory Coast defender explained that Timber has been battling with a groin injury for months and should not be fielded.

Eboue advised coach Arteta to opt for Cristhian Mosquera as a replacement to hold Kvaratskhelia in the attack. He said:

"Timber will want to play. As a player, your dream is to play the Champions League final. I think for him, he will want 100 per cent want to start.

"But he has not played for a long time. He has to wait a little bit then we can see. The PSG team, they are so strong and so fast so I think it is better for Arteta to leave him on the bench.

"Mosquera is the best option. I have seen his games and he has done very well, he is very strong and he is very hard to get past. I think it is a better option for Arteta to let him start."

Eboue suggested that Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard should anchor the midfield, while Lewis-Skelly dropped to the bench. He said:

"Lewis-Skelly is too young to start the game against PSG. I know he is a very good player but for the Champions League final you need the players who have experience.

"With the PSG midfielders like Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, they are so intelligent and quick. For Lewis-Skelly I think it is better for him to start on the bench and then we will see.’

Eboue’s 2006 UCL final experience

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue featured in the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final against Barcelona.

Ronaldinho and Emmanuel Eboue during the UEFA Champions League final between Barcelona and Arsenal. Photo by: LLUIS GENE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Ivorian replaced the injured Lauren at right-back and was tasked with containing Brazilian legend Ronaldinho during the final.

Henrik Larsson played a decisive role for Barcelona as the Catalans came from behind to defeat Arsenal 2-1 and lift the trophy under manager Frank Rijkaard.

Arsenal, managed by legendary coach Arsène Wenger, fell short despite taking the lead earlier in the match.

Eboue made 214 appearances for the Gunners between 2004 and 2011, per Sofascore.

Kanu backs Arsenal to beat PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwankwo Kanu has backed Arsenal to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, insisting the North London side now possess the mentality and belief required to conquer Europe.

The Nigerian football icon shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated showdown against the defending European champions, with Arsenal hoping to complete a historic season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Source: Legit.ng