Bayelsa State faces political tension as NDC eyes benefits from APC's internal crisis

Opposition capitalising on APC's primary controversies, suggesting potential voter apathy and silent defections

Political disagreements challenge APC's influence in South-South ahead of the crucial 2027 elections

Fresh political tensions have emerged in Bayelsa State following claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is positioning itself to benefit from the internal crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) after its primaries.

The development is centred around the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency, where disputes arising from the APC primary process have continued to generate reactions within political circles.

NDC Reportedly Takes Action as APC Post-Primary Battle in Bayelsa Escalates

Source: Facebook

NDC reportedly monitoring APC crisis

National Coordinator of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Grassroots Agenda, Comrade Felix Osuobene, alleged that opposition figures were already taking advantage of the controversy surrounding the APC primaries in the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Osuobene claimed that the crisis had strengthened opposition confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the APC’s internal disagreements involving screening controversies, disqualifications and tensions among aspirants have attracted national attention.

Claims emerge over Sagbama/Ekeremor contest

Osuobene specifically referred to the emergence of Hon. Bernard Kenibai as the APC candidate for the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency seat.

He claimed political observers viewed the development as favourable to the opposition.

“Our sources confirmed that the national leader of NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson was seen celebrating the emergence of Hon. Bernard Kenibai as the APC candidate; viewed in political circles as an easier adversary,” he stated.

The controversy also involves Prof. Princewill Woyinbrakemi Igbagara, who was reportedly regarded by some stakeholders as a leading contender before his alleged exclusion from the primary process.

Opposition reportedly targets APC divisions

Osuobene argued that opposition parties could capitalise on the APC’s internal disagreements through voter apathy, quiet defections and political propaganda.

“The first is voter apathy. If aggrieved APC stakeholders feel sufficiently marginalised, many may simply refuse to mobilise for the party come election day.

“The second pathway is silent defection. Nigeria's political history is littered with cases of discontented party loyalists who remain publicly committed to their party while quietly delivering votes to the opposition.”

He also claimed that opposition groups could use the crisis to strengthen public perception that the ruling party lacks internal cohesion.

Concerns raised over APC’s South-South strategy

According to Osuobene, the situation could pose challenges for the APC in the South-South region, where the party has continued efforts to expand its political influence.

He warned that disputes capable of alienating local stakeholders may eventually strengthen opposition narratives ahead of the next election cycle.

“The stakes are particularly high in the South-South, where the APC has historically struggled to build a durable, unified structure,” he said.

He further argued that controversies surrounding candidate selection could create broader conversations about internal democracy within political parties.

Political tensions build ahead of 2027

The latest development comes as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to intensify across the country.

Analysts believe internal disputes within major political parties could significantly shape alliances, voter mobilisation and campaign strategies in the coming months.

Source: Legit.ng