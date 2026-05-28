The University of Ibadan (UI) has given an admission offer to a young and intelligent lady after she wrote the UTME exam multiple times

The young lady spoke about herself, as the photo shows that she recently matriculated into the University of Ibadan to study her desired course

She mentioned that she secured admission after 5 years and explained how she feels after matriculating as a student of UI

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a young lady who wrote the UTME exam twice after she finished secondary school.

The young lady mentioned this in a post she shared on her page after matriculating at the big school she had applied to.

University of Ibadan offers lady admission after 5 years of writing JAMB. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/the_luminous1, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

Lady secures admission to University of Ibadan

Speaking about her admission into the University of Ibadan, @the_luminous1 wrote that she is proud to be a student of the best university, as she wished herself a happy matriculation.

Her post read:

"Five years and 2 JAMBs later, I'm now a student of the great University of Ibadan."

She continued in the TikTok post:

"God's love is infinite. Proud to be a student of the First and the Best University 👩‍🎓. Happy matriculation to me 🎊Beautiful song by @paultomisin_."

Lady who wrote JAMB several times celebrates admission into University of Ibadan. Photo Source: TikTok/the_luminous1

Source: TikTok

Her post celebrating her matriculation into the popular university got the attention of her followers, who congratulated her in the comments section.

Reactions as lady secures admission to UI

Brazen Paws explained:

"Congratulations 🎉❤️. I wish you success."

_esthermoye noted:

"Congratulations dear. Welcome to the home if Giants."

Hannah Odunsi stressed:

"Congratulations."

HONEY POUR shared:

"Congratulations to us baby."

Odunsiolatunbosun noted:

"Congratulation my beautiful Daugther, i wich you good luck."

JØ YÓ BË added:

"Oh my. The wait was worth it.Congratulations Precious, wishing you success in all you do. Shine!!!!."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her academic journey from 100 level to final year after graduating with a Second Class Lower degree from the institution.

She said she was a top student in secondary school but faced several challenges after gaining admission into the university. The young lady also shared how her CGPA improved over the years and said she was not ashamed of her final result.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared how he overcame many challenges before completing his studies.

He said some of his coursemates mocked him because he had not graduated, and he even saw some of his former students gain admission into the university before him.

Lady sparks reactions after posting UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who wanted to study at the University of Ibadan shared her 2026 UTME score online and asked people for advice.

She said she wanted to study Pharmacy at UI but was worried that her score might not be enough. The young lady also asked people to suggest other related courses she could study at the university.

Source: Legit.ng