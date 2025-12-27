Nigerian actress Doris Ogala claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor recently sent her explicit videos of his daughters

Ogala made the claim in a video uploaded on social media as part of their ongoing public feud

In the video, the actress addressed Pastor Okafor directly and listed what she actually wanted from him

Actress Doris Ogala has made fresh and explosive allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry.

She claimed that the cleric sent her inappropriate images and videos of his daughters.

New controversy erupts as Doris Ogala accuses Pastor Chris of sharing private photos of his daughters. Credit: @dorisogala, @chrisokaforministires

Source: Instagram

In a video she shared on December 27, 2025, Ogala accused the pastor of attempting to manipulate and intimidate her after the fallout between them.

She claimed that he asked her to state her demands, which she believes was part of a larger plan to entrap and discredit her.

According to Ogala, the cleric later sent her highly sensitive images of his daughters, which she described as deeply disturbing and shocking. She alleged that the action was an attempt to protect himself and shift blame.

She insisted that she was not motivated by money or blackmail.

“This is not about money,” Ogala repeatedly stated in the video.

She added that no amount of financial compensation would stop her from speaking out about what she claims happened.

She further alleged that powerful individuals were working together to frame her as a blackmailer and claimed that corrupt law enforcement officers were being used to intimidate or silence her.

Ogala said she was aware of these alleged plans and insisted she would not be deterred.

The actress also denied any involvement in extortion, stating that she was being targeted because she refused to stay silent.

She maintained that her decision to speak out was driven by a desire to expose what she described as wrongdoing, not financial gain.

Watch her speak below:

Doris Ogala trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dannyventures01 said:

"I love you sister . I’m with you till the end. Go on 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

clara12_______________ said:

"Baby girl just spill everything 👏 we’re right behind you."

sosowillia said:

"Holy Father pls protect your daughter AdaNne 👏👏😢😢."

giftyluv01 said:

"Aunty 😍 why not enjoy Xmas and don’t let this affect you he has already ruined your Christmas."

jonas._cynthia said:

"Yeye man I don’t know why people still attend his church with everything going on."

corlerdayy said:

"Stop talking to him nor seeing him make dem no go kee you or kidnap you to silence you on this matter because they know how to settle the matter with law enforcement authorities."

shanti_ace said:

"Make sure you record everything. Get evidence for every single thing."

kelvinb205 said:

"We Don tire for u madam if uno want the money go give am back or go give am to motherless baby ur talk too plenty, let enjoy this Xmas in peace biko 🙌🙌."

favorite_dota said:

"If anything happen to Doris, we know who to hold."

ikegbunamchi_

"I thought he said 1 day him and mummy G.O will tell their story😂, why he come dey bribe you zi😂."

ogooblissfragrance said:

"Imagine say God allow both of you marry😢😢😢😢."

starflo_og said:

"But why would date and want to marry a wiicked man plz?"

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Source: Legit.ng