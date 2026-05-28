A political scientist, Dr Abubakar Lasiele, has warned that APC and ADC may weaken their chances in the 2027 Kwara governorship race by fielding candidates from the same local government area

Lasiele, a university don, said the move could split votes within the same political base, particularly in Kwara North

The analyst also cautioned politicians against turning religious gatherings into campaign platforms ahead of the 2027 elections

Ilorin, Kwara state - A political scientist and former senior lecturer at the University of Ilorin, Dr Abubakar Lasiele, has cautioned that the decision by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to field governorship candidates from the same local government area in Kwara state could weaken both parties’ electoral chances.

He described the development as a “major political miscalculation”, warning that it could lead to a split in their core voting base.

Political scientist Dr Abubakar Lasiele warned APC and ADC over their candidate choices. Photo credits: Zakari, Danladi

Source: UGC

Speaking on the sidelines of an annual dinner and award night organised by The Third Estate in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, Lasiele said the situation amounted to an “own goal” for both parties.

“I don’t see any political sense in the APC and ADC picking their candidates from the same local government area, it is already an own goal for them,” he said.

Kwara 2027: Same base, shared votes

Lasiele noted that the APC candidate, Engr. Yakubu Danladi, and the ADC candidate, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, are both from Baruten local government area in Kwara state.

According to him, both men are strong grassroots politicians who will likely compete for the same bloc of votes in Kwara North, effectively dividing their support base.

“Both Engr. Yakubu Danladi and Hon. Zakari Mohammed are from Baruten local government area, they will naturally divide the votes coming from there,” he said.

He added that Zakari Mohammed may have a slight advantage due to his past political experience as a former member of the House of Representatives for the Baruten/Kaiama Federal Constituency.

Don calls for stronger candidate assessment

The political analyst urged parties to prioritise individual candidate strength over party structure or influence from political godfathers.

“The critical question parties should ask is this: without incumbency or godfather backing, can this candidate stand on his own and win an election?” he said.

He argued that party machinery, funding, and incumbency advantages should be secondary considerations after a candidate’s personal electoral appeal is established.

Lasiele warns against politicising religious spaces

Lasiele also criticised the growing trend of using Eid prayer grounds for political activities, describing it as inappropriate.

“It is a desecration of the sanctity of the Eid ground for politicians to turn such spaces into campaign opportunities,” he said, urging restraint among political actors across parties.

He called on stakeholders in the APC, PDP, and other political groups to respect the religious significance of such gatherings.

Rt. Hon. Engr Salihu Yakubu Danladi declared Kwara APC governorship candidate. Photo credit: @DahiriOmoIlorin

Source: Twitter

Speaker Danladi emerges APC governorship candidate in Kwara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC for the 2027 election in the state.

Danladi was declared the winner of the party’s governorship primary held at the Banquet Hall in Ilorin on Friday evening, May 22, after polling 94,990 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, who secured 41,700 votes.

Another aspirant, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, garnered 22,118 votes. Legit.ng correspondent who monitored the exercise at the Banquet Hall reports that the results were announced by Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee in Kwara state.

Source: Legit.ng