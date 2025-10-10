Solomon Buchi is on the front line of the trends table after a recent post she shared online about women

This comes after a viral video of a man who complained about not getting the same attention as his wife during pregnancy and childbirth

Reacting to the post, Solomon Buchi made a list of the types of women men should not marry, generating mixed reactions online

Solomon Buchi, a popular online commentator known for his contributions to social issues, has made headlines.

The media personality shared a trending video posted by Maraji. In the video, a new dad was interviewed and complained about not getting pampered and catered to the same way as his wife.

Solomon Buchi trends as he releases list of women who should be avoided. Credit: @solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

This video soon traveled across social media, igniting many reactions from fans. Solomon Buchi also mentioned that men's feelings are being invalidated.

In this breath, he decided to release a list of women who men must not marry.

The list reads:

"1. Feminists. 2. Women from single palent households who haven't started the process of healing. 3. Women who saw their fathers abse their mom and haven't healed from the internal rago and pin and have let that consume them. 4. Women who are always costive and make everything a gender war. 5. Women who believe they're prin esses and you're only to serve them."

"6. Women who see service in their home as. 7. Women who are hyper focused on career. 8. Women who follow degenerate musicians."

See the posts here:

See another post here:

Solomon Buchi's list about women trends

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@PrevitOne said:

"Sincerely asking what changed about single mothers raising children male or female in this age? Back then, the single mothers(widowed) of older generations raised the most disciplined children in school then. Especially the ones whose mother has to work to pay their fees."

@Prymefactor said:

"But someone married him, despite all the red flags."

@macw_internatnl said:

"Instead make you take note, una don dey show yourselves in thousands again under this post dey bark."

@iam_kulstar said:

"90% of Women in Nigeria society gone according to this Solomon Buchi’s list…. So we now have 10% to drag with ourselves… and me a don marry 1. I pity the rest of Una, women don scarce o😂🤣."

@UchayOkolee said:

"But he used to be a self acclaimed feminist na. What changed??? Did they chase him out of the record label?"

Solomon Buchi causes commotion with the list of women to be avoided. Credit: @solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

@Odogwunwanyii said:

"Is there something wrong with Solomon Buchi that I don’t know? Dude is a low budget Andrew Tate and he doesn’t even know it."

@olhabc said:

"Buchi nah feminist nah,what's going on here? Why's he all of a sudden talking down on the same people he's always supported on here."

@dolhabc said:

"Buchi nah feminist nah,what's going on here? Why's he all of a sudden talking down on the same people he's always supported on here."

@RenzoHiruzen said:

"I agree with this wholeheartedly... Speaking from experience. I met women who fit like 5 different points on this list and when I changed my focus to a more feminine woman who is comfortable in her feminine supportive energy, my life changed for the better. No take this list play."

Drama As Solomon Buchi, Tacha, drag each other

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Tacha and Solomon Buchi have engaged in an online spat over a video made by the life coach about the reality star.

Tacha had just arrived in Nigeria, and a crowd gathered to see her while she was driving a luxury car.

Buchi posted a video reacting to the scene, but his comments didn’t sit well with Tacha, fans quickly reacted after seeing the posts from both sides.

Source: Legit.ng